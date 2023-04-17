Tottenham plan to move on Luis Enrique to beat Chelsea in manager race - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham Hotspur are planning to make contact with Luis Enrique as the club step up their efforts to find a new permanent head coach and prepare for a potential battle with London rivals Chelsea.

Newcastle United's excellent season under Eddie Howe has helped persuade the club's owners to be more aggressive in their summer recruitment strategy, having initially planned to operate with a modest budget of just £20m topped up by player sales.

Todd Boehly delivered a pre-Real Madrid pep talk to Chelsea's players in the Stamford Bridge dressing-room after the latest demoralising defeat to Brighton on Saturday in which he labelled the club's plight as "embarrassing".

THE TIMES

Barcelona are growing increasingly confident of signing Ilkay Gundogan, the Manchester City captain, on a free transfer.

Image: Ilkay Gundogan has played 40 times for Man City this season, scoring five times

DAILY MAIL

Vincent Kompany is a contender for the Tottenham head coach's job - but Burnley are ready to offer their boss an improved deal to keep him at Turf Moor.

Manchester City will not stand in Aymeric Laporte's way if the defender wants to pursue a move elsewhere.

Manchester United co-chairmen Avram and Joel Glazer are reportedly growing increasingly confident of remaining in control of the club by securing outside investment.

Marseille have become the latest club to express an interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha when he becomes a free agent this summer.

Chelsea will try and sell Conor Gallagher this summer with a number of Premier League and European clubs interested in the England midfielder.

Liverpool held a recruitment meeting last week in their Fitzrovia offices in London as they collate information on transfer targets. Talks are expected soon with Brighton's World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister.

Italian giants AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Mason Greenwood amid increasing uncertainty over his Manchester United future.

THE SUN

Bayern Munich will reportedly "do everything possible to axe Sadio Mane" after he was fined £260,000 for allegedly punching Leroy Sane.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea reportedly rejected the chance to make Luis Enrique their new manager immediately, instead preferring to hire Frank Lampard on an interim basis.

SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen striker Duk has confirmed the Dons will be due to pay Benfica half of any transfer fee.

Jason Cummings is at the centre of a major transfer battle in India. That's after Mumbai City joined champions Mohun Bagan in a bidding war to sign the former Scotland striker.