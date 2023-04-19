Chelsea stars considering their futures over club's direction under Todd Boehly - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

Chelsea stars are considering their future over major concerns about the club's direction.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has suggested that Barcelona would have to take 'financial measures' if they wanted to re-sign Lionel Messi.

Victor Osimhen has been told by his idol Didier Drogba that a move to Paris Saint-Germain would be the wrong one to make if he wants to keep progressing as a player.

Liverpool are starting to facilitate refunds from UEFA for tickets bought by their fans for the disastrous 2021-22 Champions League final.

Yorkshire CCC could face running out of money to pay player and staff salaries before the end of the season with banks reluctant to provide a £20m loan due to concerns over the club's financial forecasts.

Chelsea have not placed Luis Enrique among the leading candidates for the permanent head coach job as the club start to cut down their shortlist and prepare for a new round of talks.

Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali made another trip to the Stamford Bridge dressing room on Tuesday night, but this time steered clear of making any speeches to the players.

Manchester United and City are facing calls from anti-discrimination campaigners to amend their badges amid suggestions that the boats on their motifs are linked to slavery.

A new breakaway in European football politics will have the considerable support of Spain's Liga president Javier Tebas to challenge the authority of the European Club Association (ECA), run by his arch-rival the Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The London Marathon will escape large-scale disruption after Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion, the two climate change protest groups, agreed not to target Sunday's event.

West Ham have identified Lille's Paulo Fonseca as a potential replacement for David Moyes, who is likely to part company with the club at the end of the season.

Chelsea are set to slash 19 players' wages when they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Tottenham are interested in Chelsea's 19-year-old defender Levi Colwill.

Arsenal have been handed a huge boost in their battle for the Premier League title as Oleksandr Zinchenko has returned to training.

Karim Benzema is set to leave Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 after agreeing a fresh one-year contract extension with the club.

Will Still could sideline his love of West Ham to takeover at Tottenham in the summer following reports of a surprise meeting.

Manchester City are set to hand Erling Haaland a new deal - and it will remove his £150million release clause.

Tottenham will reportedly demand a fee in the region of £88million for Harry Kane this summer with Paris Saint-Germain now set to rival Manchester United for his signature.

Erling Haaland is ready to discuss a contract extension with Manchester City, who are keen to offer the free-scoring Norwegian striker a new and improved deal after his excellent first season at the club.

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has promised a "monster" party if the team can defeat Boreham Wood and win the title on Saturday.