Manchester United take lead in race to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund - Paper Talk

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United appear to have taken the lead to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer after Karim Benzema committed to a new Real Madrid contract.

Todd Boehly reportedly sacked Thomas Tuchel just days after he was denied the opportunity to take a group of guests into the dressing room.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham are exploring an interest in Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim.

Image: Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim could be a contender for the Tottenham job

Ex-Aston Villa women's coach Jack Peel could face further disciplinary action from the FA for breaching the terms of his suspension by attending a match involving one of his alleged victims.

Atletico Madrid are growing increasingly concerned that Chelsea will not buy Joao Felix in the summer, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Barry Hearn, the owner of World Snooker, is ready to fund legal action on behalf of the 400 fans who were affected by Just Stop Oil protester Edred Whittingham on Monday night.

Image: The World Snooker Championship was interrupted by a Just Stop Oil protester

Fans will be banned if the season run-in once again sparks celebratory pitch invasions, the Premier League and Football Association warned amid an ongoing zero-tolerance approach.

A damning Rugby Football Union review has concluded that England's squad lacked the requisite fitness levels to compete in the Six Nations Championship.

The Rugby Football Union will bolster Steve Borthwick's bid to rebuild the England scrum with additional coaching resources to support talented young forwards. Interviews for England men's vacant scrum coach position have concluded, but Telegraph Sport understands that two further pathway skills coaches will be brought in.

MCC have promised that the heritage and tradition of Lord's will be retained in the latest stage of the ground's redevelopment and expansion, after appointing architects to design new Tavern and Allen Stands.

THE TIMES

A former PGA Tour player who is now a leading orthopaedic surgeon has said he would be "amazed" if Tiger Woods ever wins another tournament after undergoing more surgery.

Image: Tiger Woods pulled out of The Masters with injury

The RFU will try again on Friday night to push through plans to lower the legal tackle height in community rugby - this time to the base of the sternum - after its first attempt sparked a grassroots revolt and forced embarrassed Twickenham executives to issue an apology.

DAILY STAR

The use of VAR is actually improving according to data, despite a string of high-profile errors which have left fans fuming.

DAILY RECORD

Treble-chasing Celtic fear Cameron Carter-Vickers might not see out the season.

Hearts are leading the chase to land Livingston skipper Nicky Devlin in the summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

The administrators of a firm which was embroiled in a kit sales dispute with Rangers have decided to proceed with a multi-million pound legal claim against the club.

Benfica are reportedly interested in landing Celtic's Liel Abada this summer.