Chelsea players excited by prospect of Mauricio Pochettino becoming club's next permanent head coach - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea players are excited by the prospect of Mauricio Pochettino becoming the club's next permanent head coach.

THE SUN

Tottenham have made contact with Sporting CP over the potential signing of Pedro Goncalves, reports claim.

Manchester City plan to swoop for Brentford's Scotland full-back Aaron Hickey as part of a Pep Guardiola shake-up.

Newcastle's transfer supremo Dan Ashworth is personally tracking Blackburn teenager Adam Wharton.

DAILY MAIL

Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly tempted by the opportunity to manage Tottenham next season.

Phil Neville has said he needs to turn Inter Miami's form around 'ASAP' after seeing his team lose for the sixth straight game in Major League Soccer this weekend.

DAILY MIRROR

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is overseeing a change in approach at the club which is likely to see Lionel Messi leave at the end of his contract this summer - with the futures of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also likely to come under scrutiny.

THE ATHLETIC

Southampton director of football operations Matt Crocker is set to be named the US Soccer Federation's sporting director.

Real Madrid will change the pitch at the Bernabeu before the Champions League semi-final with Manchester City.

Romelu Lukaku has reiterated he wants to focus on Inter Milan amid continued speculation over his long-term future.

Daniel Levy watched on in the stands as his Tottenham Hotspur team were thrashed by Newcastle United in their Premier League meeting on Sunday.

The English Football League have contacted Burnley over their team selection for their Championship fixture with Reading earlier this month.

THE GUARDIAN

Beer thrown from the crowd caused a 15-minute stoppage to PSV Eindhoven's 3-0 home win over Ajax on Sunday - the second such incident of the weekend in the Dutch Eredivisie.

DAILY EXPRESS

The agent of Tottenham flop Emerson Royal claims he 'wants' his client to join a club that fights for titles this summer.

Chelsea have completed the signing of Benfica winger Diego Moreira with an 'announcement coming soon', per reports.

SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen's Connor Barron has been attracting interest from across Europe with Belgian side KRC Genk preparing a summer move, according to a report..

DAILY RECORD

Bristol City are closing in on a £2m deal for Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie.

Rangers reject Juan Alegria has claimed he never got a chance at Ibrox and accused the club of being disrespectful.