Arsenal fear being priced out of £100m deal for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal fear being priced out of a deal for £100m-rated West Ham captain Declan Rice because of competition from a number of rival clubs in the Premier League.

Manchester City will bank almost £300m in prize money alone if they are able to clinch the treble.

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will be at Wembley for the National League playoff final on Saturday to cheer on runners-up Notts County, who impressed them so much during the regular season.

The Glazers are finally ready to sell Manchester United - with Sir Jim Ratcliffe the preferred bidder.

Chelsea could pocket more than £10m if Crystal Palace sell Marc Guehi - amid interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Spotify Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Real Madrid are ready to make a sensational double swoop this summer to bring not only Jude Bellingham but also PSG striker Kylian Mbappe to Spain.

Newcastle United will renew their interest in Leicester City's England winger James Maddison this summer.

Ben Stokes is missing out on vital match practice in the IPL with the Chennai Super Kings continuing to leave the now-fit England Test captain out to play an extra spinner.

IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts has denied a Telegraph report that a sexist culture pervades its ranks but he did concede Ireland's rugby body had to "communicate better".

The Women's Tennis Association is investigating the weekend's PR disaster at the Madrid Open, which saw the finalists of the women's doubles ushered offstage without the traditional speeches.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe played down reports that the club are interested in signing both Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr this summer

THE ATHLETIC

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is reported to have a "mechanism" in his contract, much like team-mate Alexis Mac Allister, which would make it easier for Arsenal to secure his services in the summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is certain that current Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick will manage Manchester United at some point in his career.

Rafael Leao has ended speculation about his future with AC Milan by agreeing terms on a new five-year deal, news which will disappoint Liverpool and Chelsea.

Aston Villa want to sign Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio and will offer a lucrative alternative to extending his time in Spain.

Former Leeds manager Jesse Marsch declined to comment on the open U.S. men's national team job this week and said his next position, "will be all about finding the best fit possible".

The Federal Court of Appeal in Italy will rule on Juventus' suspended 15-point penalty on May 22.

DAILY MAIL

Bayern Munich have ruled themselves out of making an offer for in-demand Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

Mason Mount is likely to have a more positive outlook at Chelsea if Mauricio Pochettino becomes the club's next manager.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Telegraph's Jason Burt and The Mirror's John Cross discuss the future of Declan Rice following reports of interest from Arsenal

Five players from high-profile clubs in Brazil, including Fluminense, have been suspended as part of a long-term match-fixing investigation.

Jofra Archer is set to be offered a new multi-year deal by the Mumbai Indians that would require the ECB to gain permission from the IPL franchise to pick him for England.

Crisis-hit UK Athletics have applied for up to £300,000 from UK Sport to help cover the costs of July's Diamond League meeting and will find out if they have been successful at the end of May.

Pep Guardiola has said that he hopes Lionel Messi will return to Barcelona to receive the send-off he 'deserves'.

EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson has interest from a host of clubs, with Serie A giants AC Milan joining Premier League rivals West Ham and Fulham in readying an offer for him if he is unable to secure a new deal with the Gunners.

THE TIMES

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been offered a deal to play in Saudi Arabia next season which would treble his current Tottenham salary.

Arsenal are set to reward goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with a new long-term contract after his impressive form in the club's surprise title challenge.

Jamie Vardy says keeping Leicester in the Premier League this season would rank above winning the title or the FA Cup as his biggest achievement at the club.

World Athletics will review the case involving American sprint coach Rana Reider after he was sanctioned with a one-year probation order for a relationship with one of his athletes in which a "power imbalance" existed.

The winners of the Women's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United on Sunday will take home £100,000 in prize money, four times more than last season, but the clubs will not receive any of the gate receipts from the sold-out match at Wembley Stadium.

Leicester Tigers are deeply frustrated that Chris Ashton's disciplinary hearing has been delayed until Thursday as it is undermining preparations for their Gallagher Premiership semi-final.

Paul Casey has been given a discretionary place in next week's US PGA Championship because he is "good for our event" as a total of 18 LIV Golf players head to Oak Hill in Rochester.

THE GUARDIAN

Mateo Kovacic is likely to leave Chelsea in the summer with Bayern Munich and both Manchester City and Manchester United interested in the midfielder.

DAILY MIRROR

West Brom striker Karlan Grant is likely to receive interest from Rangers in the summer.

Arsenal could look to bolster their defensive options this summer with offers being considered for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi and Leicester full-back Timothy Castagne.

Throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark, mocked when he first joined Liverpool in 2018, will leave the club at the end of the season.

Jake Paul says Tommy Fury has to be "more realistic" in his demands and that is why his next fight will not be against the British fighter but with former UFC star Nate Diaz.

Tottenham aim to secure a replacement for Fabio Paratici before finalising plans to bring in a new boss.

Roma are ready to sell Tammy Abraham for £40m this summer - and believe he will return to the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Italy reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has the latest transfer news from Italy involving Premier League clubs

DAILY EXPRESS

Reports in South America have hinted that Liverpool have made their first approach to Brighton over Alexis Mac Allister as they try to make an early addition to their midfield for next season.

Sheikh Jassim is planning to offer roles to a series of former Manchester United stars if he is able to complete a purchase of the club from the Glazer family.

Leeds may have opened the door for Arsenal to land Barcelona starlet Ilias Akhomach on a free transfer this summer after his proposed move to the Premier League fell through.

Liverpool may be about to get a boost in their hopes of signing Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich with the young Dutchman reportedly willing to 'force his hand' in making a deal happen this summer.

THE INDEPENDENT

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Everton head coach Sean Dyche says contract talks with players are on hold as the focus remains on the pitch to secure Everton's Premier League survival

Multiple Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin made a successful return to the dressage ring at the Royal Windsor Show just two months after giving birth to daughter Isabella.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have seen a £7m offer for USA striker Haji Wright rejected by his club Antalyaspor, according to reports in Turkey.

Greece international Fotis Ioannidis, a long-time target for Celtic, has pledged his future to Panathinaikos by signing a new four-year contract.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett says the Wales legend is not interested in joining Wrexham or returning to football

Copenhagen are the latest side to show an interest in Honduras striker Luis Palma, according to reports in Greece where he plays his club football for Aris Thessaloniki.

Dundee want Callum Davidson to lead them into the Premiership - after they showed Championship-winning boss Gary Bowyer the door.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are considering a move for Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling, who is out of contract this summer.

Neil Lennon is set to open talks with Olympiakos over becoming their next manager.

Celtic fans have been warned not to buy tickets in the Inverness end for the Scottish Cup final as they will be cancelled and rendered unusable if found.