Sir Jim Ratcliffe moves 'significant step closer' to Manchester United takeover - Paper Talk

THE TIMES

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has moved a significant step closer to securing Manchester United with the Glazer family and their New York bankers ready to discuss details of a sale, although there remains a chance that Sheikh Jassim could make a last-ditch fourth offer for the club.

The Welsh government is to hand Wrexham FC £17m in public funding to renovate the Racecourse Ground, which will boost capacity to 16,500 and see Wales return to playing international matches there.

Rafael Nadal will have to decide on Saturday whether to ask for an entry to the ATP Challenger event in Bordeaux for vital match practice ahead of his bid for a 15th French Open title, for which his preparations have been hit by a lingering hip problem.

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea are keen on Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as doubts swirl over his future with the Midlands club.

Moises Caicedo's agent expects "many offers" to arrive for the Brighton midfielder this summer, but has praised Roberto De Zerbi for the way he handled their transfer saga in January.

Matteo Guendouzi has admitted he has struggled since being dropped from Marseille's starting line-up, with West Ham potentially in position to make a move for the former Arsenal midfielder if Declan Rice departs this summer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have submitted what is being described as a "colossal" offer for Napoli defender Min-Jae Kim and opened talks with the South Korea international's agent, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea are unlikely to stand in Thiago Silva's way if the Brazilian tells the Premier League club he wants to make an emotional return to Fluminense this summer.

Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto is among the possible candidates to take over from Fabio Paratici as Tottenham sporting director, and he is believed to be keen on a Premier League role.

David Pleat hopes Luton Town will come out on top in the Championship play-offs because he feels Premier League clubs will hate visiting Kenilworth Road next season.

Joe Willock has admitted he was "hurt" when it became clear that Mikel Arteta had no place for him in his plans at Arsenal, which eventually ended up in a permanent move to Newcastle.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is finalising plans to appoint a new sporting director before the summer transfer window opens.

Brighton have opened talks to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, who is understood to be keen on working with Seagulls head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United are ready to make a concerted effort to sign Declan Rice this summer but Arsenal remain favourites to sign the West Ham captain.

Arsenal are working closely with police to investigate anti-Semitic posts sent in private WhatsApp messages between members of fans group the Ashburton Army.

EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham's shortlist of possible overseas managers to take over from Antonio Conte is down to four - Luis Enrique, Ruben Amorim, Arne Slot and Xabi Alonso.

Chelsea are set to try and sell as many as 15 players this summer, rather than loan them out, with Todd Boehly's sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart being told that only players with genuine future first-team prospects be loaned out.

THE SUN

Despite reports to the contrary in Italy, Tottenham have every intention of converting Dejan Kulusevski's loan move from Juventus into a permanent £30.5m transfer this summer.

Luca Brecel has splashed out £250,000 on a Ferrari to celebrate his first snooker World Championship.

DAILY STAR

Wrexham stars are being lined up to make acting debuts with cameo roles in Ryan Reynolds' third Deadpool movie.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Michael Beale could bring defender Leon Balogun back to Rangers after he was confirmed as departing QPR at the end of his contract.

DAILY RECORD

FC Luzern boss Marco Frick has admitted captain Ardon Jashiri will leave the club this summer with Celtic one of his potential destinations.

Northampton Town are looking to get their two Scotland U21 stars, Fulham's Kieron Bowie and Brighton's Marc Leonard, back next season when they will be in League One.