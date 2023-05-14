Manchester United ready to reignite Adrien Rabiot pursuit | Newcastle also keen - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

L'EQUIPE

Manchester United are ready to reignite their pursuit of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer but Newcastle are also keen on signing the 28-year-old.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Mauricio Pochettino is returning to London from Barcelona this week to sign his contract as Chelsea's new head coach, which is expected to be an initial three years, and immediately start planning for next season.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are on alert after Ferland Mendy was told he can leave Real Madrid this summer.‌

John Barnes claims he has heard that Virgil van Dijk has 'told' Jurrien Timber to snub Manchester United and join him at Liverpool - just as he did with Cody Gakpo.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has refused to confirm whether his side will sign Joao Cancelo permanently this summer.

Todd Boehly has allegedly admitted he might have made a mistake by sacking Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea prepare to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

Jobe Bellingham is set to quit Birmingham and sign for Sunderland, according to reports.

DAILY EXPRESS

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi has admitted Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister could leave the club this summer but insists Kaoru Mitoma is going nowhere.

Roy Keane has questioned Manchester United's reported interest in goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as Erik ten Hag looks to recruit a new goalkeeper.

Gilberto Silva has urged Mikel Arteta to consider whether Oleksandr Zinchenko is the player he needs in his Arsenal midfield rather than a new signing.

Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer was typically tight-lipped when asked by reporters over the status of the club's potential takeover after attending the Women's FA Cup final on Sunday.

KSI has admitted that he is 'gutted' that his win over Joe Fournier has been 'tarnished' by an apparent use of an elbow in his match-winning punch.

DAILY MAIL

Thiago Silva's wife has quashed reports that the Brazilian could leave Chelsea this summer.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany will hold talks with Wout Weghorst when he returns to the Clarets in the summer.

Union Berlin are braced for summer offers for their star forward Sheraldo Becker amid interest from Premier League clubs including West Ham, Fulham and Burnley.

MMA star Mauro Chaulet has been shot dead by military police in Porto Alegre, Brazil, local media has reported.

THE SUN

Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham has reportedly turned down a move to Manchester City.

Ajax's trip to Groningen on Sunday was abandoned after multiple smoke bombs were thrown onto the pitch.

MARCA

Real Madrid are set to cool their interest in Kylian Mbappe amid Vinicius Junior's impressive form.

SPORT

Aston Villa are interested in signing Real Madrid star Marco Asensio and Barcelona forward Ferran Torres this summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers target Luis Palma has dropped a massive hint about his future ahead of the £4.3m battle for his signature.

Allan McGregor's exit from Rangers has been all but confirmed by boss Michael Beale.