Arsenal set to open talks with West Ham over a £90m move for England midfielder Declan Rice - Paper Talk

Monday 15 May 2023 23:25, UK
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Arsenal are set to open talks with West Ham over a £90m swoop for Declan Rice as Emirates chiefs prepare to loosen the purse strings ahead of their Champions League return this summer.
Manchester City are maintaining a watching brief on Mateo Kovacic, who is ready to leave Chelsea this summer.
Newcastle United are keen on Chelsea's Conor Gallagher as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his midfield this summer - but the Toon will face stiff competition for Leicester's James Maddison.
Wilfried Zaha is set to miss the final two matches of the season - with Crystal Palace now waiting to discover whether the icon has played his last game for the club.
Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is back on Gareth Southgate's radar but faces competition from Nigeria to lock-in the forward's international future.
Brentford have opened talks over a move for South Korean defender Kim Ji-Soo.
THE GUARDIAN
Chelsea are lining up an ambitious move for Napoli's Victor Osimhen, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to bring in a striker when he takes over as head coach this summer.
DAILY MIRROR
Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae has decided to join Manchester United this summer and negotiations between the clubs also include a move for in-demand striker Victor Osimhen.
West Ham are considering appointing former Liverpool chief Michael Edwards as their new director of football.
Paris Saint-Germain have identified Manchester City star Bernardo Silva as the replacement for the outgoing Lionel Messi.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Hugo Lloris is expected to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer as the club prepare for the visit of the man who could replace him, Brentford's David Raya.
Mauricio Pochettino likes to keep a tray of lemons in his office, after an Argentine friend told him they absorb negative energy, and he believes he has the ability to see an aura around people.
Carlos Tevez has revealed he refused to learn to speak English during his time in the Premier League as he blamed the country for his uncle's descent into alcoholism after fighting in the Falklands War.
Matt Rogerson, the London Irish captain, has emerged as a surprise contender for England's World Cup squad.
THE SUN
Roy Hodgson is closing in on a deal to take charge of Crystal Palace next season.
Axel Tuanzebe will leave Man Utd in the summer as a free agent.
THE TIMES
Mohamed Mansour, a British-Egyptian billionaire who is the senior treasurer of the Conservative Party, is set to buy a $500m (about £400m) franchise in the United States' Major League Soccer.
Arsenal have cleared Mikel Arteta to break the club's spending record this summer in a splurge that may exceed £200m.
THE SCOTTISH SUN
Some of Scotland's top referees are being encouraged to retire from match action early to become VAR specialists.
DAILY RECORD
Greek club Aris have directly addressed Rangers' interest in Luis Palma - but say there is "very strong" competition for the winger from all over the world.
Josh McPake has returned to Rangers and now faces an uncertain future over the final year of his Ibrox contract.