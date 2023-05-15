Manchester United could let 13 players leave the club this summer in squad overhaul - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Ethan Galbraith, who was once described as Manchester United's "best young player", will leave Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United could let 13 players go this summer, with five of those set to be released including club stalwart Phil Jones and academy product Axel Tuanzebe.

Vinicius Jnr's agent has suggested the Brazilian winger is likely to remain at Real Madrid for the entirety of his playing career despite reports linking him with a move to the Premier League.

DAILY MAIL

Rival clubs threaten to sue Everton for £300m with Leeds, Leicester, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Burnley furious at the Toffees potentially avoiding sanctions for an alleged breach of spending rules.

Leeds United are in the hunt to sign James Milner on a free transfer from Liverpool - IF they can stay in the Premier League - but Brighton still lead the race.

Feyenoord will offer Arne Slot a bumper new contract to fend off interest from Tottenham this summer after Daniel Levy added the Dutch title-winning boss to his managerial shortlist.

Roy Hodgson is open to staying on as Crystal Palace manager next season with the Eagles contemplating handing the Premier League's oldest boss, 75, a new deal.

Aston Villa join the race for £55m Sporting Lisbon star Manuel Ugarte with suitors Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea focusing on other priorities this summer.

USA duo Christian Pulisic and Taylor Booth are wanted by Serie A champions Napoli and the Chelsea star could potentially be used in a swap deal for Victor Osimhen.

THE SUN

Manchester United are trying to get ahead of their rivals in the race to sign Norwegian teen talent Sverre Nypan this summer.

Vincent Kompany is eyeing up a reunion with unwanted Arsenal star Albert Sambi Lokonga at Burnley.

Granit Xhaka is in advanced talks to leave Arsenal for Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

A Notts County-supporting MP is offering to personally pay for the club's promotion party amid outrage over traditional balcony celebrations falling victim to council cuts.

The future in the English game of the Premier League's longest-serving referee Mike Dean, who became a full-time VAR last summer, is in major doubt with him absent from this week's meeting of officials at St George's Park having not been assigned a game since February.

Matt Rogerson, the London Irish captain, has emerged as a surprise contender for England's World Cup squad.

DAILY RECORD

Ange Postecoglou has admitted some big names could be on their way out of Celtic in the summer - but vowed to work more magic in the market to replace them.

Michael Beale could have up to five summer signings lined up before Rangers bring down the curtain on their current campaign.

Craig Moore has confirmed he would be 'interested' in returning to Ibrox as the club's sporting director.