Manchester United and Newcastle emerge as likeliest clubs to sign Sadio Mane - Paper Talk

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United and Newcastle have reportedly emerged as the likeliest clubs to sign Sadio Mane with Bayern Munich keen to offload the winger following a miserable debut season.

Everton are close to being sold in a deal worth around £600m, bringing to an end Farhad Moshiri's painful reign behind the controls.

Bayern Munich are reportedly weighing up a summer move for England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Tottenham are elevating their interest in Arne Slot as Feyenoord brace themselves for a fight to keep their head coach.

Spurs have been linked with a summer move for former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi as the club look to bolster their midfield ranks.

Arsenal have made a third contract offer to Reiss Nelson after the winger rejected their first two proposals.

Mateu Alemany is ready to perform a U-turn in his decision to join Aston Villa and stay with Barcelona.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has claimed that the ongoing absence of former No 1 Robert Sanchez from the playing squad is because the Spanish international 'wanted it this way'.

LIV Golf have turned to Amanda Staveley in an ambitious bid to soothe relations with their sworn enemies at the PGA Tour.

Qatar is a shock contender to host the 2025 Rugby League World Cup despite huge fears over the country's human rights laws.

Marcus Rashford hopes to be available for Manchester United's remaining Premier League games and the FA Cup final against Manchester City after returning to training.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are attempting to tie down captain Martin Odegaard to a long-term contract after Paris Saint-Germain shortlisted the player to replace the outgoing Lionel Messi.

Barcelona will make a fresh attempt to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer after Arsenal failed with a £53m transfer bid.

Tammy Abraham has admitted he's unsure "what the future will hold" amid rumours of a summer transfer from Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Min-Jae Kim's representatives have shut down speculation regarding a potential move to Manchester United and claim the proposed transfer is "not true".

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga could be offered a transfer out of the club by Burnley boss Vincent Kompany this summer, with his Gunners future looking uncertain.

Zach Giggs, son of ex-Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs, has signed a contract with newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United.

Tottenham will not host talks with Eric Dier about a new deal until the summer.

THE SUN

Barcelona are tipped to launch a shock move for unhappy Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a shock move for Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo.

EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal are ready to start contract talks with captain Odegaard as they bid to secure the futures of the core players who led their title challenge.

Paris Saint-Germain are not expected to be able to follow up their interest in Harry Kane this summer, as the French club aim to drastically cut costs.

Xabi Alonso has confirmed he will be staying at Bayer Leverkusen next season.

Brighton are set to sign midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud amid the threat of Moises Caicedo or Alexis Mac Allister leaving the club.

Chelsea will not proceed with their interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney as they target a new forward.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are close to kick-starting their multi-club project by buying a stake in Strasbourg. The deal would be a major boost for the Premier League side's owners, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, who have been looking for suitable clubs to purchase since last summer.

THE TIMES

Chelsea told Julian Nagelsmann that he was their first choice to replace Graham Potter as head coach, the German's agent has claimed.

Russell Martin is in the frame to become Southampton's new manager as the south-coast club look to follow Burnley's template in making an immediate return to the Premier League.

Rafael Nadal is set to withdraw from the French Open today for the first time since 2004. The 14-times Roland Garros champion has called a press conference for Thursday at which he is expected to concede defeat in his battle to be fit for his most successful grand-slam tournament.

THE ATHLETIC

Gabriel Martinelli will miss the remainder of the season after suffering ankle ligament damage during Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Marcelo Bielsa says he did not need convincing to return to management with the Uruguay national team - but played down his status in the game because he has not managed a "big club".

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Paris Saint-Germain are exploring whether to make a fresh bid for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Inter Milan's participation in the final of the Champions League will delay talks over Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea future.

Image: Romelu Lukaku has regained his scoring touch in recent weeks with Inter Milan

Everton's relegation rivals have been told the Premier League is powerless to fast-track the process of hearing the Merseyside club's financial fair play charges despite the considerable impact a guilty verdict would have on clubs.

The Manchester derby FA Cup final between United and City on June 3 has gone to referee Paul Tierney.

The Manchester United takeover saga could remain unresolved until the end of the Premier League season, with the Glazers still undecided on various contenders after six months.

DAILY RECORD

Graeme Souness will not be returning to Ibrox as Rangers sporting director or fronting a takeover, according to a report.

Ryan Kent is closing in on a deal to sign for Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will make Aberdeen sweat until the summer over the prospect of landing Liam Scales on a permanent deal.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Two Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing former Rangers midfielder Lassana Coulibaly.

Rangers are closing in on a deal for Ecuador midfielder Jose Cifuentes. But Manchester United want to hijack their move for keeper Jack Butland.