Man City set to make move for RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Manchester City could make a move for Josko Gvardiol, the RB Leipzig centre-back, if Pep Guardiola decides to shake up his defence this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain have revived their interest in Bernardo Silva, but the club have not given up hope of trying to persuade the 28-year-old playmaker to stay.

Aaron Ramsdale has doubled his wages to about £120,000 a week by signing a new contract at Arsenal, with Martin Odegaard also set to be offered a lucrative long-term deal.

Gareth Southgate will allow Manchester City's players to join up late with his England squad ahead of the European Championship qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia next month.

The American investment company, 777 Partners, have firmed up their interest in Everton, although the club's owner, Farhad Moshiri, is continuing his negotiations with other potential investors.

Julen Lopetegui, the Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach, has claimed he was misled over the club's summer transfer plans. Lopetegui emerged from a meeting with Jeff Shi, the chairman, and said concerns over the Premier League's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules have altered the spending budget.

DAILY MAIL

Phil Jones is battling to save his playing career as he prepares to leave Manchester United after 12 years at Old Trafford. Jones has been left off the club's retained list, which will be released shortly, and will become a free agent when his contract runs out on June 30.

Manchester City have launched numerous legal challenges against the Premier League's 115 charges for alleged breaches of financial rules including raising an extraordinary objection to the involvement of the barrister running the process - he is an Arsenal fan.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jnr will cash in on his superstar status this summer with a new mega-money contract with the Spanish club - and is looking to match Erling Haaland's £20m-a-year boot deal.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arne Slot's assistant at Feyenoord has insisted he would not follow the Dutchman to Tottenham if he is appointed as the Premier League club's new manager. Slot has been linked with the vacant Spurs hotseat amid Daniel Levy's chaotic search for Antonio Conte's replacement.

Jurgen Klopp will be free to join Liverpool's on-pitch tributes to their four departing stars despite observing a touchline ban for Saturday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa. The Reds are due to bid farewell to Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita and will celebrate the quartet's contributions to the club after the match.

Lionel Messi has reportedly been offered £87m more by Al-Hilal to join the club over the summer as the Saudi Arabian side seek to see off competition from Barcelona. The Riyadh club were initially said to have offered around £347m (€400m) a year for the Argentine to make the move but now that figure is said to have increased to £434m (€500m) as they strengthen their hand.

THE GUARDIAN

English football's governing bodies are in talks to bring in measures to clamp down on dissent due to concern over the rise in bad behaviour towards officials. With two weeks of the season remaining, 534 cards have been issued to players for dissent in the top four flights of English football, according to Opta - easily surpassing last season's tally of 477, as well as the 421 cards shown in 2020-21.

Tom Curry has called for more protection for jackallers after his twin brother and fellow flanker Ben had his World Cup hopes ended by a hamstring injury sustained in Sale's Premiership semi-final win over Leicester.

Nick Kyrgios will miss the French Open due to a foot injury sustained during the theft of his car and not because of a knee problem, his agent has said.

Roy Hodgson is expected to be asked to extend his stay at Crystal Palace for another season, with his assistant Paddy McCarthy lined up as the 75-year-old's long-term replacement.

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea have beaten Manchester United to the signing of Ecuadorian wonderkid Kendry Paez in a £20m deal.

Lionel Messi warned Barcelona not to re-sign his former team-mate Xavi Simons - who will be offered to Arsenal this summer.

Dimitar Berbatov has called on Manchester United to make a new striker and a centre-half their two summer priorities.

Manchester United are ready to double Jack Butland 's wages to make his loan move at Old Trafford permanent.

THE SUN

Former Chelsea wonderkid Josh McEachran is without a club after being released by League One side MK Dons.

Manchester United target Min-Jae Kim is set to complete military service next month. The Napoli defender has attracted plenty of interest from around Europe with his displays in his side's title-winning campaign this term.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Wasps are facing extinction as a professional club after being demoted to the bottom of the English rugby pyramid.

The French Open's greatest champion Rafael Nadal is out of the tournament - and probably the rest of the season - after failing to recover from the hip injury he sustained in January.

The Football Association will apply to make Ivan Toney's eight-month ban a worldwide sanction and therefore prevent him from being loaned to a foreign club this summer.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic could miss out on any sell-on fee from Kieran Tierney if a reported straight swap with Manchester City comes to fruition.

Jose Cifuentes is close to becoming Michael Beale's third signing as Rangers manager and it looks to have taken a step closer after the MLS star's agent was given the VIP treatment at Ibrox.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are locked in a £338,000 legal battle over a kiosk payment system. The club are being sued by Southbank Asset Finance Ltd at a civil hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Stiliyan Petrov knows now just how much Porto analysed Celtic before their UEFA Cup final win. But he reckons Ange Postecoglou won't have to delve as deeply to realise his current squad isn't good enough to challenge in Europe next season.

Derby County could "have the edge" over Sunderland in the race to sign Rangers midfielder Charlie Lindsay this summer.