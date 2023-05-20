Manchester United remain hopeful of signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United are hopeful of a move to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer and the Nigerian is keen on a move to the Premier League ahead of Paris Saint-Germain.

Businessman Markus Schon is exploring an unusual deal which could see him finance a move for Cristiano Ronaldo to join Bayern Munich this summer.

Roma are planning to be busy in this summer's transfer market as they attempt to keep Jose Mourinho out of Paris Saint Germain's clutches.

SUNDAY TIMES

Ilkay Gundogan is edging towards committing his future to Manchester City and providing yet another boost for Pep Guardiola's treble-chasing team.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

David De Gea could be offered the carrot of a money-spinning testimonial if he agrees to take a pay cut at Manchester United.

Blackpool face a fight to keep hold of top scorer Jerry Yates following relegation to League One with five clubs chasing the striker.

Sparring partners-turned rivals Kell Brook and Conor Benn were forced apart following a ringside clash in Ireland.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester City started their celebrations after being confirmed as Premier League champions with Phil Foden leading the way.

Erik ten Hag has admitted that Casemiro still surprises him with what he can do after the Brazil star scored the winner against Bournemouth.

Daniel Levy has told Tottenham supporters he understands their frustration at the end of a disappointing season and admits the club has failed to deliver on their expectations.

Blackburn Rovers legend Morten Gamst Pedersen has revealed he 'would love' to play for Wrexham following their return to the football league.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau were booed on the first tee of their third round at the US PGA Championship. The duo both swapped the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series last year.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers boss Michael Beale will hold crunch talks with John Lundstram and Borna Barisic this summer.

SUNDAY RECORD

David Martindale has revealed his disappointment over social media pictures appearing to show Livingston skipper Nicky Devlin being paraded by Aberdeen.