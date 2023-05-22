Man Utd to hold talks over signing Neymar, will let Anthony Martial leave - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are in sensational talks with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Neymar, according to reports.

Image: Neymar has been rumoured to be leaving PSG this summer

Manchester City are ready to take on arch-rivals Liverpool in the battle to sign Brighton World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool have asked referee body the PGMOL to explain two decisions at the weekend, which they feel crossed the clear and obvious threshold despite the scrutiny of VAR.

Avram Glazer has reportedly billed two private jet flights to Manchester United in recent months, with the club's majority shareholder allegedly spending £250,000 on separate trips to watch matches at Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal defender Ben White could be named in the England squad for upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers after Gareth Southgate reached out to hold clear-the-air talks.

Jurrien Timber has admitted that he is in the dark over his future at Ajax amid transfer interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

THE SUN

Manchester United are dumping Anthony Martial after running out of patience with the Frenchman, who stormed straight down the tunnel after he was substituted against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Image: Anthony Martial appeared to storm down the tunnel after he was substituted at Bournemouth

Manchester City aim to keep Ilkay Gundogan out of Arsenal's clutches by getting him to agree on a new deal.

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Marc Guehi.

Chelsea are set to host a star charity football match to aid war-torn Ukraine.

Hugo Gaston has been fined almost his entire year's earnings for his "embarrassing" unsportsmanlike act, after dropping a second ball onto the surface during a point in last month's Madrid Open.

DAILY MAIL

Everton have signed an exclusivity agreement with MSP Sports Capital, as the takeover of the club takes a significant step forward.

Chelsea have been watching Romeo Lavia again, but some staff have their reservations about Southampton's teen midfielder.

Image: Romeo Lavia has been one of Southampton's rare bright sparks in a horror season

Police will be drafted in from all over the Czech Republic to boost the numbers to more than 10,000 officers for the Europa Conference League final in Prague next month.

Brentford are hoping Coventry City don't win promotion to the Premier League this weekend to aid their pursuit of striker Viktor Gyokeres.

DAILY STAR

Old Trafford could witness another star Brazilian arrival this summer amid rumours Casemiro is doing his bit to tempt Paris Saint-Germain stud Neymar to Manchester United.

Phil Neville launched a foul-mouthed tirade at a reporter after Inter Miami suffered a chastening 3-1 home defeat to Orlando Pride.

The referee's initial report of Real Madrid's defeat against Valencia made no reference to racist abuse aimed at Vinicius Jr - before an addendum was made.

DAILY EXPRESS

Jose Mourinho has hit out at Juventus' latest Serie A punishment with his Roma side now facing more pressure in the Europa League final. The 60-year-old has suggested he would have prepared for games differently had he known the points deduction was incoming with the Giallorossi now looking to be out of the race for the top four domestically following a 2-2 draw with Salernitana.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Brad Shields, the ex-England international, has revealed that he is owed over £100,000 following the demise of Wasps and has criticised the Rugby Football Union's decision to bar the club from re-entering the Championship.

THE TIMES

Arsenal have moved to try to sign Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer from Manchester City.

Billy Vunipola will need a show of faith from Steve Borthwick if he is to make England's World Cup squad.

SCOTTISH SUN

One of Scotland's high profile referees received vile abuse at his home - with someone defecating on his doorstep.

Rangers are facing an exodus of first-team players this summer as Michael Beale re-builds the first-team squad in his image.

Ian Maxwell insists the SFA did want this year's Scottish Cup Final to kick off as normal at 3pm - as he admitted clashing with the FA Cup Final in England was a deciding factor.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are close to agreeing personal terms with Jose Cifuentes.