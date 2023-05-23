Tottenham ready to move for Feyenoord boss Arne Slot as new manager - Paper Talk

Plus: Raheem Sterling could miss out on Gareth Southgate's latest England squad; Julen Lopetegui is set for talks with Wolves bosses amid fears he could walk; Man Utd's summer clear-out could see nine players leave; Arsenal's Thomas Partey attracting interest from Serie A
Arne Slot will be the new Spurs manager if his agent Rafaela Pimenta can negotiate an exit from his Feyenoord contract tomorrow.
Raheem Sterling could be one of a number of high-profile casualties from England head coach Gareth Southgate's squad on Wednesday.
UEFA have held urgent talks regarding taking a public stand against the disgusting racist abuse suffered by Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jnr.
Julen Lopetegui will hold talks with Wolves chiefs in the coming days to establish the club's transfer plans this summer amid fears he is prepared to depart.
The West Ham fan Chis Knoll, better known as 'Knollsy,' who fought off dozens of hooded football thugs, has been rewarded with a coveted ticket for his club's first European final in 47 years.
West Ham security staff will visit Prague later this week to inspect fan zones being prepared by UEFA for next month's Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina amidst concerns they will be too small to accommodate the thousands of ticketless supporters intending to travel.
Manchester United are ready for a huge summer clearout with as many as nine players set to leave the club.
West Ham's plans to screen the Europa Conference League final at the London Stadium have been scuppered by Major League Baseball.
Chelsea had the highest wage bill in the Premier League this season at an estimated cost of £215.6m.
Eddie Howe's Champions League-bound Newcastle are set for a £100m-plus boost in income to fuel their European challenge.
Thomas Partey is attracting interest from clubs in Serie A as Mikel Arteta plans his summer rebuild at Arsenal.
Lewis Dunk has played his way back into the England reckoning after outperforming his Premier League rivals.
Tottenham are considering whether to make an approach to Feyenoord for Arne Slot, with the manager poised for talks with the Dutch club over his future.
Julen Lopetegui is primed to hold further talks with the Wolves hierarchy this week amid growing uncertainty over his future.
Gareth Southgate will assess whether Raheem Sterling would benefit from a rest before naming his squad for England's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.
Chelsea's upheaval is set to continue with the impending departure of Tom Glick as the club's president of business after only 10 months in the role.
Newcastle United will decide on their transfer budget before the weekend after revising their spending plans following Champions League qualification.
