Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants swift Harry Kane move and eyes Mason Mount - Paper Talk

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United will attempt to smooth negotiations with Tottenham by bidding as quickly as possible for Harry Kane this summer, while they are also preparing to step up their interest in Chelsea's Mason Mount.

West Ham are increasingly likely to keep David Moyes as their manager and will back him by targeting Fulham's João Palhinha and Leicester City's Harvey Barnes this summer.

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is leaning towards a move to Manchester United and talks are expected between the two clubs in due course.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Aston Villa want to secure the long-term futures of John McGinn and Ollie Watkins with new contracts before the transfer window opens next month.

The British and Irish Lions and Premiership Rugby have reached a historic agreement that should bring to an end decades of pre-tour antagonism and conflict over player release, funding and fixture clashes.

THE SUN

After three managers and a £600m transfer spend, Todd Boehly is reportedly set to step back from responsibilities at Chelsea.

Harry Kane and Neymar are among the star-studded list of Newcastle's transfer targets, according to reports.

Keylor Navas is set to stay in the Premier League - but not with Nottingham Forest.

DAILY STAR

Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham have revealed they will be sponsored next season by his wife, Blake Lively and her beverage company Betty Buzz, following their promotion back to the Football League.

Luton Town chief Gary Sweet has hit back at the constant barrage of abuse towards Kenilworth Road.

DAILY MAIL

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's impressive form in the second half of the season could see the English defender keep hold of his place at Manchester United, despite reports linking him with a move away in the past.

Juventus are considering sacking manager Massimiliano Allegri after a season to forget in Turin, according to reports.

West Ham fan Chris Knoll - better known as Knollsy - has been immortalised with a WWE-style action figure after fighting off AZ Alkmaar supporters last week.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea have been earmarked as a potential destination for Keylor Navas following his heroic loan spell with Nottingham Forest.

Marc Roca could be the first high-profile summer departure at Leeds after Real Betis reopened talks with his representatives over a potential transfer as the Whites face the sickening prospect of relegation to the Championship this weekend.

DAILY RECORD

Outgoing Jack Butland has hinted at the role he could fulfil at Rangers as he opened up on his role as David de Gea's understudy at Manchester United.

Celtic are keeping tabs on striker Eduvie Ikoba this summer, according to a report.

Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has been told Aston Villa have better options to consider than the pending Lyon free agent.