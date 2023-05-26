Declan Rice to indicate Arsenal is his preferred summer destination - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Declan Rice is ready to make it clear he favours a move to Arsenal this summer.

Manchester United are aware of the difficulties of signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer and are likely to pursue other striking targets.

Erik ten Hag has backed Jadon Sancho to come good at Manchester United and insists the England winger has made "good progress" this season.

Paul Scholes feels Mason Mount "hasn't kicked on" but believes the Chelsea man would benefit from a move away amid links with a switch to Old Trafford.

Legendary Manchester United forward Eric Cantona is launching a musical career by embarking on both a UK and European tour.

THE SUN

Image: Could Victor Osimhen solve Man Utd's striker crisis?

Manchester United will turn their gaze towards a shortlist of six strikers - including Victor Osimhen - if they fail to land Harry Kane.

A supercomputer reckons Leicester and Leeds will be relegated alongside Southampton in Sunday's Premier League finale, meaning Everton survive.

Jude Bellingham's move to Real Madrid is "imminent", according to reports from Spanish media.

THE ATHLETIC

Eddie Howe did not shy away from the idea that Newcastle United would look to make a "marquee signing" when discussing his side's potential summer transfer business - but noted that any incoming must be "the right player in the right position".

Jurgen Klopp admits Fabio Carvalho could be loaned out next season as he praised the young midfielder's attitude and application.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal resisted requests to insert a release clause in Bukayo Saka's new contract and instead agreed to give the England forward a shorter deal than many had expected, with the 21-year-old signing on for four more years this week.

DAILY RECORD

Ange Postecoglou insists his sights are only on a Celtic treble as Spurs get set to swoop for the Hoops gaffer.

Steven Naismith insists the Edinburgh derby should not become judgement day on whether he should be handed the Hearts job on a permanent basis.