James Maddison could be first player to leave in Leicester clearout - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Leicester City are expected to hold a transfer fire sale this summer after their relegation from the Premier League and England forward James Maddison could be the first big name out of the door.

Leeds United fans made demands that owner Andrea Radrizzani sells the club after they were relegated back to the Championship on Sunday.

Arsenal could go back to Brazil for at least one signing this summer with Santos forward Marcos Leonardo - a player likened to Gabriel Martinelli - among those they are interested in.

Liverpool's appointment of sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is said to be "imminent".

Phil Neville's future as Inter Miami head coach is in question after his side dropped to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference over the weekend with a performance that left him "angry".

THE SUN

Jude Bellingham appeared to be saying his goodbyes to Borussia Dortmund team-mates on Sunday when he was, according to reports in Germany, also handing out gifts to club staff.

Leeds United striker Georginio Rutter had his shirt thrown back at him by a disgruntled fan after offering it to him following the 4-1 defeat by Spurs which saw the Elland Road side relegated from the Premier League.

Dietmar Hamann expects Thomas Tuchel to follow Hasan Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn out of Bayern Munich, possibly as early as Monday, despite the club snatching their 11th successive Bundesliga title on Saturday.

Sheffield United will attempt to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien this summer after a failed effort in January when they were under a transfer embargo. O'Brien is currently on loan in MLS with Wayne Rooney's DC United.

DAILY MAIL

Peter Crouch says Tottenham should go all-out to try and tempt Roberto De Zerbi to become their next permanent manager.

Ajax midfielder Steven Berghuis appeared to punch a rival FC Twente fan as he was boarding the team bus after his side's 3-1 defeat on Sunday.

EVENING STANDARD

Alexis Mac Allister's father and agent Carlos will be in England next week to put the finishing touches on his impending transfer to Liverpool, according to reports in South America.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Dan Evans hit out at the state of tennis in Great Britain after his first-round exit at the hands of Thanasi Kokkinakis at the French Open, saying potentially talented players from working-class backgrounds are never given a chance to shine.

DAILY RECORD

Newly-appointed full-time manager Jim Goodwin says he will have no qualms ripping up the contracts of Dundee United players who show him they do not have the stomach for the fight to come in the Championship.

Livingston are still waiting to find out whether Brighton will sign their goalkeeper Brian Schwake, who has been given permission to train with the Premier League club.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Rangers forward Ryan Kent has apparently chosen Fenerbahce as his next club, according to reports in Turkey.

Jason Cummings is set to become the highest-paid player in the Indian Super League when he completes a lucrative move to Mohun Bagan.