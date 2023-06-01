Man Utd enter talks over Rasmus Hojlund and Randal Kolo Muani - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United have held detailed talks over potential deals for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani.

Leeds United's chairman Andrea Radrizzani offered to use the club's Elland Road stadium as security for a £26m bank loan which his company, Aser, and a bidding partner, Gestio Capital, intended to use to complete a takeover of the Italian club Sampdoria.

UEFA is investigating after the referee due to take charge of the Champions League final was alleged to have spoken at a networking event organised by a far-right politician.

Newcastle United want back-up goalkeeper Loris Karius to remain at the club next season.

Trevoh Chalobah wants to stay and fight for his Chelsea place under incoming head coach Mauricio Pochettino despite interest from Inter Milan in signing him this summer.

Ethan Brierley, Rochdale's highly-regarded 19-year-old midfielder, is expected to join Brentford in the coming days.

Southampton's move to hire Swansea City head coach Russell Martin has been delayed due to a disagreement over the required compensation fee.

THE SUN

Leeds are keeping tabs on Luton boss Rob Edwards and Lorient manager Regis Le Bris as they target a quick return to the Premier League.

Thiago Silva has all but confirmed Mason Mount's summer move to Manchester United with his latest Instagram comment.

Wolves are in the hunt for James Ward-Prowse.

DAILY MAIL

Declan Rice will prioritise a Premier League move this summer as he prepares to snub a move to Bayern Munich.

Lionel Messi wants to sign on for a sensational return to Barcelona after Paris Saint-Germain announced his exit on Thursday but the Catalan club are locked in a battle with La Liga to see if a move is financially viable.

Ange Postecoglou is open to joining Tottenham after falling short of publicly ruling himself out of the running to become the club's new head coach.

Talented Liverpool youngster Lewis Koumas is at the centre of a tug-of-war between England and Wales over which country he should represent.

DAILY MIRROR

Harry Kane is making it clear that his No 1 priority is to stay in the Premier League.

Liverpool are planning to play a 'home' pre-season friendly at the home of Preston North End, which has led the Championship outfit to ask if they can play their first fixture of the campaign away from Deepdale.

Newcastle are set to fight it out with Manchester United for Victor Osimhen.

Napoli are ready to go head-to-head with AC Milan for Arsenal prospect Folarin Balogun in the summer transfer window.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sam Allardyce will leave his role as Leeds United head coach following talks with the club in the aftermath of their relegation from the Premier League.

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Mason Mount and are now expected to sign the Chelsea midfielder.

Roma will listen to offers for Tammy Abraham to return to the Premier League this summer as they look at options for next season after a return to the Champions League was ruled out this week.

Tottenham Hotspur are understood to be considering three candidates for their long-vacant manager's job: Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, Fulham's Marco Silva and the former Spain coach Luis Enrique.

DAILY EXPRESS

Karim Benzema has reportedly decided to stay with Real Madrid for next season with plans to potentially take up a supposed mega-money offer from Saudi Arabia in 2024.

Aston Villa will be offered the chance to sign Joao Felix for a second time this summer by super-agent Jorge Mendes after Mauricio Pochettino opted against a permanent transfer following his appointment at Stamford Bridge.

DAILY STAR

Brendan Rodgers has emerged as a shock target of Leeds.

THE TIMES

Josko Gvardiol will tell RB Leipzig that he is open to a move this summer as interest in the defender from Manchester City intensifies.

Fiorentina's head coach has made the extraordinary admission that his team are prepared to employ tactical fouling against West Ham United in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ange Postecoglou could be confirmed as the new Tottenham boss as early as next week - with Celtic eyeing up West Ham boss David Moyes as his replacement.