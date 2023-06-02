Chelsea want Manuel Ugarte and Moises Caicedo for midfield rebuild - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea's rebuild of their midfield will see them combine their move for Sporting's Manuel Ugarte with an attempt to buy Brighton's Moises Caicedo.

West Ham are giving fresh consideration to parting company with David Moyes, increasing the pressure on the manager before Wednesday's Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina.

THE SUN

Leicester are making a new move to appoint Graham Potter as their manager.

Image: Graham Potter was in charge at Chelsea for less than seven months before he was sacked in April

Kenny Tete has zoomed onto the radar of Liverpool and two other unnamed Premier League rivals as Fulham stall on a new deal.

Bayern Munich are reportedly set to hijack Bayer Leverkusen's move for Granit Xhaka.

Goal-shy Everton want Roma striker Tammy Abraham to solve their scoring problems.

Newcastle are close to making Gambian whizkid Yankuba Minteh their first signing of the summer.

Inter Milan are desperate to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah this summer, reports claim.

Hugo Lloris has had a shock career swap after becoming the boss of a beach restaurant in France.

DAILY MAIL

Reiss Nelson is expected to sign a new contract at Arsenal after a breakthrough in talks over an extension.

AC Milan have chosen Ruben Loftus-Cheek to fill the void left in the middle of the field by Franck Kessie's departure last summer.

Ilkay Gundogan is reportedly on the verge of joining Barcelona with the Spanish club's offer of a three-year fixed contract said to have convinced the midfielder.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has no plans to retire from football, despite being Serie A's oldest goalscorer at the age of 41.

DAILY MIRROR

Real Madrid have reactivated their interest in Chelsea forward Kai Havertz as they do not believe Harry Kane wants to leave the Premier League.

THE ATHLETIC

Karim Benzema's expected departure from Real Madrid has been cast into doubt, with senior figures now uncertain of his intentions after a remarkable past 24 hours at the top of the club.

Avram Glazer is planning to attend Wembley for a third time this year by taking his seat in the directors' box for the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti has received total confirmation and backing from the Real Madrid board to stay on as manager for next season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti says is confident he will still be at the club next season and has praised the club's president Florentino Perez, who brought him back in 2021 to replace Zinedine Zidane.

Sergio Ramos has confirmed he will depart Paris Saint-Germain once his contract expires this summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Steven Gerrard, Scott Parker and Carlos Corberan are among the managers being considered by Leeds United.

EVENING STANDARD

The Qatari owners of Paris Saint-Germain are in talks to invest in clubs in Spain, Italy and Brazil, having cooled their interest in Tottenham.

The Glazer family will end up not selling Manchester United despite fielding huge bids for the club, according to Thomas Zilliacus.

THE TIMES

Newcastle United are confident of signing Kieran Tierney despite interest from Aston Villa.

Image: Kieran Tierney lost his place to Oleksandr Zinchenko in Arsenal's defence this season

The former rugby league international referee Phil Bentham is preparing Premier League officials and VARs for their in-match conversations being made public next season.

Talks over 49ers Enterprises taking full control of Leeds United are continuing and will not be affected by the revelation that the majority shareholder, Andrea Radrizzani, considered using Elland Road as collateral for a takeover of Sampdoria.

Fordstam, the firm owned by Roman Abramovich that the Russian oligarch used as the parent company for Chelsea, has been issued with a warning that it will be struck off from the Companies House register unless it files its overdue accounts.

The departure of Ron Gourlay as chief executive of West Bromwich Albion has further darkened the mood of the independent shareholders at the club.

DAILY EXPRESS

Bordeaux's Ligue 2 clash with Rodez took a turn for the worse on Friday evening as a supporter found his way onto the pitch before pushing Lucas Buades to the ground. The Rodez player was stretchered off with a concussion and the match was finally abandoned after a lengthy stoppage.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers could be set to return to pre-season training without Nico Raskin after he was called up for Belgium's Under-21 side.

Marti Cifuentes has emerged as a serious rival to Steven Naismith for the vacant Hearts job.