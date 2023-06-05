Tottenham seek cut-price £20m deal for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN



Tottenham only want to pay £20m for Spanish international David Raya but Brentford value the goalkeeper at £40m.

Ruben Neves is close to sealing a move to Barcelona but the Spanish champions' manager, Xavi, doesn't want the Wolves star.

Image: Brentford have put a £40m price tag on David Raya this summer

DAILY MAIL

Former Chelsea midfielder Jacob Mellis has revealed that he is now homeless after hanging up his boots last year due to injury.

Atletico Madrid have reportedly made an approach for Wilfried Zaha, whose contract at Crystal Palace is up at the end of June.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani and Benfica's Goncalo Ramos have emerged on the list of centre forward options for Manchester United, who have been told by Spurs that Harry Kane is not for sale.

Manchester United are also expected to open talks over an improved deal for Lisandro Martinez in July.

After failing to sign Sporting Lisbon's Manuel Ugarte, Chelsea have reignited their interest in Brighton's £80m-rated Moises Caicedo.

Nottingham Forest are targeting Leeds United's American midfielder Tyler Adams.

Jurgen Klopp wants to bolster Liverpool's midfield and Nice's Khephren Thuram, Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone and Southampton Romeo Lavia are three options being considered.

Sunderland have been told they will need to raise their offer for Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

DAILY MIRROR

Ange Postecoglou will pen a three-year deal with Tottenham, and will attempt to sign James Maddison from Leicester and Wolves defender Max Kilman.

West Ham, Burnley, Everton, West Brom and Sunderland are all pursuing loan or permanent deals for Manchester United's Amad Diallo.

SKY GERMANY

Manchester United are eyeing a potential move for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

THE ATHLETIC

Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Youri Tielemans, one of several out-of-contract players leaving Leicester City.



DAILY TELEGRAPH

Deborah Griffin is set to make history in 2025 and become the RFU's first ever female president.



DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea are hopeful of signing Romeo Lavia after he spoke with Eden Hazard about life at Stamford Bridge.

DAILY RECORD

Former Norwegian international Jan Aage Fjortoft has suggested his fellow countryman Kjetil Knutsen should replace Ange Postecoglou.

SCOTTISH SUN

Brendan Rodgers is expected to take time away from football before planning his next move, putting a potential return to Parkhead in jeopardy.