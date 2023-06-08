Tottenham to step up pursuit of James Maddison - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham are poised to step up their interest in James Maddison after finalising a deal to make Ange Postecoglou their new manager this week.

West Ham are keen to bring in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha to replace Declan Rice.

Alphonso Davies' agent Nick Huoseh claims there is a 'lot of navigating to do' in the defender's contract negotiations with Bayern Munich, while he revealed he has spoken to other clubs about his client's future.

Arsenal have opened preliminary talks to sign Manchester City star Joao Cancelo, according to reports.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

The brother of Sofyan Amrabat - former Watford midfielder, Nordin - says that the Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag "is charmed by" the Fiorentina player but the Reds won't move for him until they have signed a striker this summer.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood could be sent out on loan for the whole of next season.

Mateo Kovacic has agreed to join Manchester City. According to reports, the Croatian has now agreed personal terms with City and is keen to get the move over the line in due course.

Xavi has hinted that Joshua Kimmich could be on his way to Barcelona this summer.

Wolves are braced for an official approach from Barcelona for captain Ruben Neves, who has just one year left on his contract this summer.

Al Ahli are interested in signing Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez, according to reports. The Algerian has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and Al Ahli are supposedly prepared to offer the 31-year-old a monster contract.

EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham have been warned they could be sued if they attempt to sign Manor Solomon on a free transfer by Shakhtar Donetsk's chief executive Sergei Palkin.

THE SUN

Cristiano Ronaldo believes that his move to Saudi Arabia earlier this year has opened 'a box' for other players to make the switch.

Jorginho's future at Arsenal future is under threat after he was "offered a reunion with a former boss" in a shock transfer to Lazio.