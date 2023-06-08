Tottenham to step up pursuit of Leicester's James Maddison after Ange Postecoglou appointment - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham are poised to step up their interest in James Maddison after finalising a deal to make Ange Postecoglou their new manager this week.

West Ham are keen to bring in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha to replace Declan Rice.

Alphonso Davies' agent claims there is a "lot of navigating to do" in the defender's contract negotiations with Bayern Munich, while he revealed he has spoken to other clubs about his client's future.

Arsenal have opened preliminary talks to sign Manchester City star Joao Cancelo, according to reports.

Manchester United are considering sending Mason Greenwood out on loan next season, with clubs in Turkey, Italy and Spain thought to be the likeliest destination for the 21-year-old.

Leicester are considering offering Steven Gerard a route back into management.

DAILY EXPRESS

West Ham fans could be banned from the Europa League after Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was left bleeding from objects thrown onto the pitch in the Europa Conference League final.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

The brother of Sofyan Amrabat - former Watford midfielder, Nordin - says that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag "is charmed" by the Fiorentina player, but the Reds won't move for him until they have signed a striker this summer.

THE GUARDIAN

Cash-strapped UK Athletics has been handed a £150,000 cash injection to help stage next month's Diamond League meeting in London.

Arsenal are confident of sealing a £90m deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham.

DAILY MIRROR

Mateo Kovacic has agreed to join Manchester City, according to reports, with the Croatian agreeing personal terms and keen to get the move over the line.

Xavi has hinted that Joshua Kimmich could be on his way to Barcelona this summer.

Wolves are braced for an official approach from Barcelona for captain Ruben Neves, who has just one year left on his contract this summer.

Al Ahli are interested in signing Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez, according to reports.

West Brom chief Ian Pearce is planning for next season with Carlos Corberan in charge, despite interest from Leeds.

Aston Villa are willing to hand Sevilla's sporting director Monchi a bumper transfer kitty this summer to tempt him to the Premier League side.

Wrexham face a fight to keep highly-rated midfielder Tom O'Connor amid interest from the Championship.

Premier League bosses plan to introduce new measures to improve respect towards referees next season.

EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham have been warned they could be sued if they attempt to sign Manor Solomon on a free transfer by Shakhtar Donetsk's chief executive Sergei Palkin.

THE SUN

Cristiano Ronaldo believes that his move to Saudi Arabia earlier this year has opened "a box" for other players to make the switch.

Jorginho's future at Arsenal is under threat after he was "offered a reunion with a former boss" in a shock transfer to Lazio.

Sam Allardyce is ready to give up management to become Leeds' director of football.