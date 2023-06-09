West Ham interested in signing Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe as part of any Declan Rice deal - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Declan Rice has his heart set on a move to Arsenal, but West Ham are believed to be interested in the idea of a deal involving Emile Smith Rowe moving the opposite way.

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to hijack Ange Postecoglou's first transfer target as Tottenham boss in the form of Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson.

Arsenal are interested in signing Chelsea's Kai Havertz, according to reports.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United and Tottenham are said to be in agreement that Brentford's £40m asking price for David Raya is too high with both clubs reportedly willing to walk away from negotiations.

Chelsea reportedly have an agreement in principle on personal terms with Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe may not be able to sign all the players he wants this summer with his summer budget reportedly cut down to just £75m, despite leading the club to Champions League qualification.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has admitted he is 'contemplating' as talk grows over his future.

Chelsea could be forced to rue a missed transfer opportunity this summer, with Callum Hudson-Odoi reportedly poised to leave for a bargain fee.

DAILY MIRROR

Harry Maguire is believed to want to stay and fight for his place at Manchester United next season, with the club's captain hoping to regain his starting place amid interest from Tottenham.

The Besiktas club president has taken a dig at Dele Alli after confirming he won't be returning to the club next season.

John Arne Riise came out of retirement to feature for Avaldsnes in the Norwegian fifth tier on Thursday.

Al-Ahli are ready to offer Riyad Mahrez a contract worth around £40m-a-year plus bonuses to leave Manchester City this summer.

THE GUARDIAN

Ajax are demanding £45m for Edson Alvarez, who has emerged as a target for West Ham as they line up replacements for Declan Rice.

THE TELEGRAPH

Chelsea are facing a dilemma over the future of Kai Havertz after setting what the clubs interested in signing him believe is an unrealistic asking price for the forward.

THE INDEPENDENT

Former professional footballers are almost three and a half times more likely to be diagnosed with dementia than the general population, according to a study commissioned by the Football Association and Professional Footballers' Association.

DAILY MAIL

Troy Deeney has revealed he had threatened to 'injure every player' at Watford as he pushed for a move away from the club in 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo has sensationally been left out of Opta's Saudi Pro League team of the season after a mixed debut season playing in the Middle East.

Ross Barkley is searching for yet another place to call home after being released by Nice - just a year after having his contract terminated at Chelsea.

EVENING STANDARD

Daniel Levy has hit back at suggestions Tottenham have not backed their managers.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers have stepped up their pursuit of Atalanta striker Sam Lammers.

Aberdeen are closing in on Croatian attacking midfielder Tonio Teklic.

DAILY RECORD

Ange Postecoglou's bid to take Celtic coaches John Kennedy and Gavin Strachan to Tottenham Hotspur with him is hanging in the balance.