Manchester United interested in Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are ready to move for England No 1 Jordan Pickford whether David de Gea leaves or not.

Newcastle want to rescue Harry Maguire from Manchester United on loan - but they will have to buy him.

DAILY MAIL

Everton are under pressure to sell star asset Amadou Onana this summer in a major blow to Sean Dyche's proposed rebuild at Goodison.

Liverpool are prepared to play the waiting game on Southampton's James Ward-Prowse. Ward-Prowse, 28, is set to leave St Mary's this summer after the club were relegated from the Premier League but prospective buyers have so far been put off Saints' £50m asking price.

Image: Has James Ward-Prowse played his final game for Southampton?

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri could be braced for a mega-money move to Saudi Arabia after reports linked him with a managerial post in the Middle East.

Soccer Aid will have an all-female refereeing team for the first time with top-flight official Abigail Byrne set to take charge of Sunday's game at Old Trafford.

PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico has been sedated for the second time after suffering serious head injuries in a horse riding accident, according to reports.

DAILY MIRROR

Erik ten Hag has been warned that Randal Kolo Muani would not necessarily be the right alternative to Harry Kane.

THE ATHLETIC

Southampton owners Sport Republic are close to finalising the purchase of French second-tier side Valenciennes.

THE TIMES

Manchester United are increasingly resigned to the prospect of being unable to land their principal transfer target, Harry Kane.

Image: Could Harry Kane be on the move this summer?

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are edging closer to securing a £2.5m deal for Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo.

Brendan Rodgers hasn't ruled out returning to Celtic as their new boss.

John Souttar is a major doubt for Scotland's crucial Euro 2024 clash in Norway.