Paris Saint-Germain make initial contact with Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha - Paper Talk

Sunday 11 June 2023 23:59, UK
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
PSG have reportedly made initial contact with Wilfried Zaha in a bid to sign the Crystal Palace forward when his contract expires this summer.
Kevin De Bruyne could miss the start of next season after snapping his hamstring in the Champions League final.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek's move to AC Milan is reportedly in doubt with the Italian team having second thoughts due to the midfielder's age.
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson took part in a bizarre post-match interview after winning the Champions League as he shaved a reporter's moustache on the pitch.
THE SUN
Chelsea get Andre Onana transfer boost as they look to offer Inter Milan two players including Lukaku in a swap deal.
Brentford are trying to agree on a fee with French club Strasbourg for striker Habib Diallo while Ivan Toney serves his ban.
DAILY MIRROR
Neymar has received a transfer proposal from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal amid interest from Chelsea in signing the Brazil forward.
Steven Gerrard has 'welcomed' the offer of taking over Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq as the Liverpool legend looks for a return to football.
Manchester United have ramped up their plans to move on Harry Maguire this summer as they continue to monitor a transfer for impressive Napoli defender Min-Jae Kim.
THE INDEPENDENT
Tottenham are progressing with a move for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.
EVENING STANDARD
Leeds goalkeeper Ilan Meslier is open to joining Chelsea, but only if he is signed to be their first-choice.
THE ATHLETIC
Ryan Mason is expected to stay at Tottenham Hotspur as a member of Ange Postecoglou's coaching staff.
THE TIMES
The bidders in the battle for Manchester United are hoping to hear this week if they have finally been given exclusivity status to complete a deal now approaching £6bn.
Pep Guardiola will remain in charge of Manchester City for the final two years of his contract and has no intention of walking away from the club this summer.
DAILY RECORD
Celtic have held talks with young Italian boss Francesco Farioli about the prospect of taking over from Ange Postecoglou at Parkhead.