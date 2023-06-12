Steven Gerrard set to take over as manager of Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is reportedly set to be appointed as the new manager of Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq.

Crystal Palace are hoping a price tag of around £50m on winger Michael Olise will act as a suitable deterrent for Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo wants to have another crack at the Premier League following his inauspicious stay with Liverpool.

Alexi Lalas believes Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami will be the first of many big names to land in Florida, bringing with it growing animosity towards the franchise and leading to far more intense matchups.

THE GUARDIAN

Arsenal are close to agreeing a fee with West Ham for Declan Rice and are expected to pay more than £100m for the midfielder if certain add-ons are achieved.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dharmesh Sheth and Mark McAdam outline the latest developments with Declan Rice's potential move from West Ham to Arsenal

Wilfried Zaha looks set to reject an offer worth a staggering £30m a year to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr but Luka Modric is considering a move to the Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal after more than a decade at Real Madrid.

Aston Villa have agreed terms with Monchi to become their sporting director after confirming the departure of the chief executive Christian Purslow.

Three members of Everton's board left their roles on Monday and the chairman, Bill Kenwright, is expected to go in the next 48 hours in developments which signal the arrival of fresh investment.

Sweden's players had to "show their genitalia for the doctor" at the 2011 Women's World Cup to prove they were women, the team's centre-back Nilla Fischer has revealed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As speculation mounts over Declan Rice's future, we take a look at his best Premier League moments for West Ham

THE SUN

Arsenal star William Saliba had "some issues" with manager Mikel Arteta during his loan stint at Marseille.

Leeds defender Robin Koch is banned from playing in the Championship next season, according to reports.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool target Goncalo Inacio has brought discussions over a new deal at Sporting to a halt, according to reports, in a move that could save the Reds millions of pounds in transfer fees this summer.

Manchester United were interested in poaching William Saliba from Arsenal before the Frenchman agreed a new contract with the Gunners over the weekend.

Manchester United could yet release David de Gea when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Manchester United have condemned Brandon Williams' social media behaviour after Manchester City lifted the Champions League last Saturday.

Romeo Beckham is set to turn down the chance to play alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami by continuing his progress with Brentford.

Real Madrid's pursuit of Jude Bellingham this summer could now end up reducing their hopes of signing long-term target Kylian Mbappe, whose letter to PSG saying he would not sign a one-year extension to his current contract came as a surprise to everybody.

Manchester United are considering a move for former Manchester City midfielder Felix Nmecha, who was allowed to leave for Wolfsburg two years ago and might now be available for £13m.

DAILY STAR

Mason Greenwood is reportedly delighted with some of his Manchester United team-mates and manager being open to his return.

Lionel Messi was stopped at Beijing airport after using his Spanish passport instead of his Argentinian one.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United's share price spiked to its highest price in more than a month amid reports that a takeover is close, with the 17 per cent rise triggered by a story emanating from Qatar that Sheikh Jassim's offer had been successful.

Per Mertesacker has told a German television station he believes Arsenal are in a "good position" to sign Ilkay Gundogan from Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

THE TIMES

Premier League clubs are considering introducing a spending cap that would link the amount any club can spend on wages to how much television money is paid to the lowest-placed team.

Sam Simmonds has become the second Exeter Chiefs player to withdraw his name from contention for an England place at the Rugby World Cup ahead of his summer move to Montpellier.

THE TELEGRAPH

Newcastle are preparing to make a bid for German international midfielder Felix Nmecha as they look to start their summer recruitment.

Chelsea will step up plans for their goalkeeping position, with Inter's Andre Onana and AC Milan's Mike Maignan the club's top targets.

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is ready to play for Ukraine in this summer's European U21 Championship in a bid to recapture his best form in time for next season.

The United States Senate is investigating the PGA Tour's shock merger with LIV Golf, citing concerns over Saudi Arabia's "deeply disturbing human rights record".

EVENING STANDARD

Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund has admitted that a move to Manchester United would be "huge".

Martin Zubimendi has made clear he has no interest in joining Barcelona ahead of another summer of transfer speculation around the Spanish midfielder.

Brentford would not stop David Raya joining Tottenham but have no intention of letting him go for the £20m offer currently mooted as being on the table from the north London club.

Cesare Casadei hopes his performances for beaten finalists Italy at the U20 World Cup in Argentina will give Mauricio Pochettino something to think about when he finalises his first-team squad at Chelsea over the summer.

THE ATHLETIC

Brentford technical director Lee Dykes said in-demand goalkeeper David Raya is "well within his rights to explore his options".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out some of David Raya's best saves in the Premier League for Brentford. The Bees' Spanish goalkeeper has been linked with a move away from the west London club

Timothy Castagne will be allowed to leave Leicester this summer if an appropriate offer comes in for the Belgium international.

England have approached Everton youngster Tom Cannon over a potential national team allegiance switch from the Republic of Ireland.

THE INDEPENDENT

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill expects midfielder Ethan Galbraith to flourish now he has decided to leave Manchester United and confirmed he had received a number of calls from clubs asking about the 22-year-old, who remains a free agent.

Autopsy reports have shown that former USA Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie passed away at home last month because of complications during childbirth.

DAILY RECORD

Brendan Rodgers is weighing up the biggest decision of his life after receiving a personal intervention from Dermot Desmond to lure him back to Celtic.

John McGinn believes Scotland can surge fearlessly towards Euro 2024 having developed a touch of on-pitch arrogance.

Aberdeen target Jay Idzes has insisted that he has still to make a decision on his future.

Enzo Maresca has been interviewed by Leicester about their vacant manager's position as he remains second favourite for the Celtic job.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are understood to be closing in on Atalanta striker Sam Lammers.

Rangers have reportedly been dealt a massive blow in their race to sign Bayern Munich star Malik Tillman on a permanent deal.

Glen Kamara has hinted he has played his final game for Rangers.

Harald Brattbakk has urged Celtic to wrap up a £2m deal for Valerenga teenager Odin Thiago Holm, a generational talent he likens to Arsenal superstar Martin Odegaard.

Former Anderlecht manager Robin Veldman is set to be announced as the new boss of highly-ambitious Scottish Championship outfit Queen's Park, continuing a Dutch coaching theme at the club.