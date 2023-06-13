Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech targeted by Saudi Arabia - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Romelu Lukaku has been offered a deal worth up to £20m a season by Al Hilal, with Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez also being targeted by clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Ukraine's FA has called on UEFA to investigate footage of a Manchester City fan at the Champions League final in Istanbul who appears to have been hit by an official trying to confiscate the Ukrainian flag he had brought to the stadium.

THE SUN

Jorge Mendes is getting desperate in his attempts to offload Ruben Neves.

Manchester United's first transfer of the summer has been "confirmed" with Min-Jae Kim set to sign.

Leicester have joined the race for Blackpool striker Jerry Yates.

Reports in Spain have suggested Real Madrid will not be able to financially justify signing either Kylian Mbappe or Harry Kane this summer and will instead seek to sign former Stoke and Newcastle striker Joselu as a cheaper fix.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Daily Mail's Craig Hope thinks it is unlikely Harry Kane would leave the Premier League this summer amid rumours linking the forward to PSG

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United remain interested in signing David Raya this summer, even though Tottenham are leading the race for the Brentford goalkeeper.

The £2.3bn from the sale of Chelsea which was pledged to Ukraine war victims is in limbo amid European Union demands about how the money should be spent.

Arsenal are seeking buyers for Nicolas Pepe and have no plans to reintegrate the club-record signing into their first-team squad ahead of next season.

West Ham's search for fresh midfield help could lead them to a bid for Valencia's Yunus Musah, according to reports in Spain, with the US international available for around £21m.

Justin Langer believes Australia must keep Ben Stokes quiet with both bat and ball to create a "ripple effect" through the England team and win them the Ashes on away soil for the first time since 2001.

Extra security will be on display at Edgbaston to protect England and Australia players amid threats that the first Ashes Test will be targeted by eco-protestors.

THE TIMES

The bitterness between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe shows no sign of slowing down with Mbappe's wish to leave as a free agent at the end of 2023/24 highly unlikely to be allowed by a club ready to cash in on one of their final remaining superstars.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol explains what has happened with Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain and examines where his future may lie

THE INDEPENDENT

Under-fire PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has handed over day-to-day operations to chief operating officer Ron Price and executive vice-president Tyler Dennis while he is "recuperating from a medical situation".

DAILY EXPRESS

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has reportedly decided he does not want to join Chelsea this summer as he wants to play Champions League football.

The share price increase reacting to reports out of Qatar that Sheikh Jassim's bid for Manchester United had succeeded could ironically play against him, with the Glazer family swayed towards the INEOS bid as it offers them a position as minority stakeholders.

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk has confirmed his club wants to sign "a lot of" Chelsea players this summer, with reports in Turkey suggesting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic are two of those targets.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could end up playing home games at the Daytona International Speedway when TIAA Bank Field is being renovated, a $2bn project that could take up to four years.

DAILY MAIL

Exciting Atalanta youngster Rasmus Hojlund could soon be the answer to Manchester United's striker problems thanks to the persuasive influence of Denmark team-mate Christian Eriksen.

Wilfried Zaha wants to join a Champions League club this summer despite being offered "generational wealth" from the Middle East.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at the pick of Wilfried Zaha's goals in the Premier league for Crystal Palace

Aston Villa officials were in Spain on Tuesday hoping to close a deal for Sevilla's transfer chief Monchi.

Sunderland are close to agreeing a fee of around £1.5m plus add-ons for Birmingham midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

Tyrone Mings has admitted he deserved to be sidelined from Gareth Southgate's England plans for 15 months because he was "coasting", but says he returns to the squad as a better player.

Denzel Dumfries says he is staying at Inter Milan despite interest from multiple clubs around Europe.

Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga has been recommended to RB Leipzig by his Sweden team-mate Emil Forsberg.

Southampton's Ageas Bowl will host an Ashes Test in 2027 as part of the new staging agreement for future international fixtures.

DAILY MIRROR

Newcastle have been urged to sign former Liverpool star Sadio Mane this summer to "take them to the next level" ahead of their Champions League return.

Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets could be joining their former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami later this summer.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has backed "little brother" Khephren Thuram to join him at Anfield and says he will help him settle in England if the highly-rated Nice midfielder signs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Miguel Angel Ramirez, Moises Caicedo’s manager at Independiente del Valle, believes the Brighton midfielder is worth his reported valuation of £70m

DAILY STAR

Nani responded with a wry smile and "you never know" when he was urged to become Wrexham's next signing by goalkeeper Ben Foster in the wake of their appearance together at Sunday's Soccer Aid.

SCOTTISH SUN

Brendan Rodgers is on the verge of agreeing a sensational return as Celtic manager.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic striker Daizen Maeda has heaped praise on Ange Postecoglou and admits his former boss has left him dreaming of a "higher stage".

Playmaker Malik Tillman has labelled his loan switch from Bayern Munich to Rangers as the "best decision" of his career, with a permanent transfer still up in the air.

Rangers are facing plenty of competition for the signing of Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo, although they hope to be in pole position and are already in talks, according to reports.