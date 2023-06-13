Jorge Mendes getting desperate in his attempts to offload Ruben Neves - Paper Talk

Plus: Manchester United first transfer of the summer has been "confirmed" with Min-Jae Kim set to sign; Romelu Lukaku has been offered a deal worth up to £20m a season by Al Hilal
Tuesday 13 June 2023 23:46, UK
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Jorge Mendes is getting desperate in his attempts to offload Ruben Neves.
Manchester United's first transfer of the summer has been "confirmed" with Min-Jae Kim set to sign.
Leicester have joined the race for Blackpool striker Jerry Yates.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Manchester United remain interested in signing David Raya this summer, even though Tottenham are leading the race for the Brentford goalkeeper.
The £2.3bn from the sale of Chelsea which was pledged to Ukraine war victims is in limbo amid European Union demands about how the money should be spent.
Arsenal are seeking buyers for Nicolas Pepe and have no plans to reintegrate the club-record signing into their first-team squad ahead of next season.
THE GUARDIAN
Romelu Lukaku has been offered a deal worth up to £20m a season by Al Hilal, with Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez also being targeted by clubs in Saudi Arabia.
Ukraine's FA has called on Uefa to investigate footage of a Manchester City fan at the Champions League final in Istanbul who appears to have been hit by an official trying to confiscate the Ukrainian flag he had brought to the stadium.
DAILY EXPRESS
AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has reportedly decided he does not want to join Chelsea this summer as he wants to play Champions League football.
DAILY MAIL
Exciting Atalanta youngster Rasmus Hojlund could soon be the answer to Manchester United's striker problems thanks to the persuasive influence of Denmark team-mate Christian Eriksen.
Wilfried Zaha wants to join a Champions League club this summer despite being offered 'generational wealth' from the Middle East.
Aston Villa officials were in Spain on Tuesday hoping to close a deal for Sevilla's transfer chief Monchi.
Sunderland are close to agreeing a fee of around £1.5m plus add ons for Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham.
DAILY MIRROR
Newcastle have been urged to sign former Liverpool star Sadio Mane this summer to "take them to the next level" ahead of their Champions League return.
SCOTTISH SUN
Brendan Rodgers is on the verge of agreeing a sensational return as Celtic manager.
DAILY RECORD
Celtic striker Daizen Maeda has heaped praise on Ange Postecoglou - and admits his former boss has left him dreaming of a "higher stage".
Playmaker Malik Tillman has labelled his loan switch from Bayern Munich to Rangers as the "best decision" of his career with a permanent transfer still up in the air.