Arsenal preparing second Declan Rice bid as Chelsea lead Moises Caicedo chase - Paper Talk

THE TIMES

Arsenal will make a second attempt to sign Declan Rice after they had an opening offer for the midfielder rejected and have withdrawn their interest in Moises Caicedo, leaving Chelsea in prime position to sign the Brighton player.

A new owner at Manchester United is unlikely to be in place before the start of the new domestic season.

Leicester are closing in on appointing Enzo Maresca as their new manager after he impressed during talks with the club.

Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes have regained a sense of purpose and direction after their newly upgraded W14 car achieved a double podium finish in the Spanish Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Italy have taken the surprising decision to part company with their head coach Kieran Crowley after the Rugby World Cup.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea face competition from Manchester United for the signing of the Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Everton fans have vowed to intensify protests against the club's hierarchy unless Bill Kenwright is removed as chairman.

Julen Lopetegui has committed to stay at Wolves next season after further talks with the hierarchy.

Leeds expect to conclude their hunt for a manager next week, with Daniel Farke on a shortlist that also includes Carlos Corberan and Scott Parker.

Lewis Hamilton believes Max Verstappen could eclipse his Formula One record of 103 race wins.

Political opposition to the PGA Tour's merger with the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Tour is growing in the United States amid signs that powerful congressional interests in Washington are preparing to go into battle with the kingdom over the deal.

THE TELEGRAPH

The battle to sign Declan Rice has exploded with claims that two more “top clubs” are expected to bid for the midfielder in the next 24 hours after an opening offer from Arsenal was rejected.

Manchester United share trading on the New York Stock Exchange was temporarily paused due to “volatility” sparked by speculation that the club’s owners, the Glazer family, are close to a sale decision.

Chelsea are in final negotiations with the online casino Stake over becoming the club’s new front-of-shirt sponsor on an initial one-year deal.

Lee Westwood has vowed never to rejoin the DP World Tour - despite golf’s shock merger with the Saudis - after being barred from this summer’s Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl for not paying fines totalling more than £800,000.

THE SUN

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a fresh bid worth £100m for Declan Rice, after West Ham rejected an initial offer of £90m plus add-ons.

Romeo Lavia could be set for an instant return to the Premier League, with Liverpool and Chelsea targeting the Southampton teenager.

DAILY EXPRESS

Declan Rice has his heart set on a move to Arsenal, despite Manchester City entering the race to sign him.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham have launched a joint bid for James Maddison and Harvey Barnes following Leicester's relegation from the Premier League.

Manchester United are considering a surprise move for Leeds defender Robin Koch.

THE ATHLETIC

Cole Palmer will be allowed to leave Manchester City on loan this summer.

Norwich are set to complete the signing of young Bromley defender Kellen Fisher.

Gregg Berhalter is set to return as coach of the US men's national team.

DAILY STAR

Ex-Tottenham goalkeeper Kacper Kurylowicz has taken to Twitter in a bid to find a new club.

SCOTTISH SUN

John Kennedy could now stay at Celtic to be a central part of imminent new boss Brendan Rodgers' backroom staff.