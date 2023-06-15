Manchester United threaten Chelsea pursuit of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana - Paper Talk

Plus: Arsenal are reportedly preparing a fresh bid worth £100m for Declan Rice, after West Ham rejected an initial offer of £90m plus add-ons; Romeo Lavia could be set for an instant return to the Premier League, with Liverpool and Chelsea targeting the Southampton teenager
Thursday 15 June 2023
THE SUN
Arsenal are reportedly preparing a fresh bid worth £100m for Declan Rice, after West Ham rejected an initial offer of £90m plus add-ons.
Chelsea could see their move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana hijacked as Manchester United enter the transfer race.
Romeo Lavia could be set for an instant return to the Premier League, with Liverpool and Chelsea targeting the Southampton teenager.
THE GUARDIAN
Julen Lopetegui has committed to stay at Wolves next season after further talks with the hierarchy.
DAILY EXPRESS
Declan Rice has his heart set on a move to Arsenal, despite Manchester City entering the race to sign him.
The Gunners have cooled their interest in a summer move for Brighton's Moises Caicedo, with Manchester United and Chelsea set to battle it out for his signature over the coming weeks.
THE TIMES
A new owner at Manchester United is unlikely to be in place before the start of the new domestic football season.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Chelsea are in pole position in the race for midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer, but face a challenge to negotiate a deal with Brighton.
DAILY MAIL
Tottenham have launched a joint bid for James Maddison and Harvey Barnes following Leicester's relegation from the Premier League.
Manchester United are considering a surprise move for Leeds defender Robin Koch.
THE ATHLETIC
Cole Palmer will be allowed to leave Manchester City on loan this summer.
Norwich City are set to complete the signing of young Bromley defender Kellen Fisher.
DAILY STAR
Ex-Tottenham goalkeeper Kacper Kurylowicz has taken to Twitter in a bid to find a new club.
SCOTTISH SUN
John Kennedy could now stay at Celtic to be a central part of imminent new boss Brendan Rodgers' backroom staff.