Manchester United threaten Chelsea pursuit of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a fresh bid worth £100m for Declan Rice, after West Ham rejected an initial offer of £90m plus add-ons.

Chelsea could see their move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana hijacked as Manchester United enter the transfer race.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Transfer Show's Dharmesh Sheth expects Arsenal to continue their pursuit of West Ham captain Declan Rice after having an initial offer rejected

Romeo Lavia could be set for an instant return to the Premier League, with Liverpool and Chelsea targeting the Southampton teenager.

THE GUARDIAN

Julen Lopetegui has committed to stay at Wolves next season after further talks with the hierarchy.

DAILY EXPRESS

Declan Rice has his heart set on a move to Arsenal, despite Manchester City entering the race to sign him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Transfer Show team discuss possible destinations for James Maddision, with Newcastle and Tottenham expressing interest in the midfielder

The Gunners have cooled their interest in a summer move for Brighton's Moises Caicedo, with Manchester United and Chelsea set to battle it out for his signature over the coming weeks.

THE TIMES

A new owner at Manchester United is unlikely to be in place before the start of the new domestic football season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out who are Sky Sports' top 20 free agents this summer, including Eden Hazard, David de Gea and Wilfried Zaha

Chelsea are in pole position in the race for midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer, but face a challenge to negotiate a deal with Brighton.

DAILY MAIL

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With the transfer window now open, find out which players are free agents

Tottenham have launched a joint bid for James Maddison and Harvey Barnes following Leicester's relegation from the Premier League.

Manchester United are considering a surprise move for Leeds defender Robin Koch.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Transfer Show's Dharmesh Sheth provides an update on Manchester United's pursuit of Mason Mount and their search for a new striker

THE ATHLETIC

Cole Palmer will be allowed to leave Manchester City on loan this summer.

Norwich City are set to complete the signing of young Bromley defender Kellen Fisher.

DAILY STAR

Ex-Tottenham goalkeeper Kacper Kurylowicz has taken to Twitter in a bid to find a new club.

SCOTTISH SUN

John Kennedy could now stay at Celtic to be a central part of imminent new boss Brendan Rodgers' backroom staff.