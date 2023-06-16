Man City in advanced talks with RB Leipzig for defender Josko Gvardiol - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester City are in advanced talks to sign Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig in a stunning £85m deal.

Arsenal are leading Manchester United and Newcastle in the bidding war for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby.

THE GUARDIAN

The PGA Tour remains comfortable it can see off any US justice department investigation into the controversial alliance with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund as pressure from US senators over the deal intensifies.

DAILY EXPRESS

West Ham United have told Roma that Gianluca Scamacca will not be allowed to leave the club on loan this summer.

Bayern Munich winger Sadio Mane has hinted at a possible move to Newcastle as he continues to be linked with a return to the Premier League this summer.

THE TIMES

Chelsea are expecting Manchester United to submit an improved offer for Mason Mount next week.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Daniel Farke is among the candidates for the Leeds job as they step up their search for the manager to lead their Championship promotion campaign next season.

Lee Westwood has vowed never to rejoin the DP World Tour - despite golf's shock merger with the Saudis - after being barred from this summer's Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl for not paying fines totalling more than £800,000.

DAILY MAIL

Ruben Selles is in talks with Reading over becoming their next manager.

Image: Ruben Selles could be headed back into management

THE ATHLETIC

Real Madrid are close to signing former Newcastle United and Stoke City striker Joselu from Espanyol.

Kyle Walker is in talks to leave Manchester City for Bayern Munich.

Chelsea forward, Armando Broja, who suffered an ACL injury in a mid-season friendly in December is due to start training again with the club's under-21 side when they return on June 21.

Brighton's Jeremy Sarmiento is to sign a new five-year deal with the south-coast club.

DAILY MIRROR

Tyson Fury has confirmed that he is in talks with the UFC for a unique "hybrid fight" with their legendary heavyweight champion Jon Jones after the pair's back-and-forth.

SCOTTISH SUN

Alfredo Morelos agent has revealed that the former Rangers star has been involved in transfer negotiations with Russian giants Spartak Moscow.

Former Celtic defender Moritz Jenz has completed an £8.5m switch to Wolfsburg from Lorient.