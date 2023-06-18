Erik ten Hag angry his plans to sign Declan Rice have suffered because of Man Utd takeover - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Erik ten Hag is angry that his plans to sign Declan Rice are being foiled by Manchester United's takeover saga.

Alexis Sanchez reportedly called Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta "begging" for a return to the Emirates.

Newcastle look ready to make a surprise bid for West Brom keeper Josh Griffiths.

Luton have turned to Blackburn's Belgian keeper Thomas Kaminski - after snubbing the chance to sign promotion hero Ethan Horvath.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal are willing to cash in on Thomas Partey this summer as part of an overhaul of their midfield which is also expected to see Granit Xhaka leave the club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted his new midfield role could be his best way to become an England regular.

DAILY MIRROR

Harry Maguire has been warned he is facing a new threat to his England place by Gareth Southgate.

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Chelsea striker Kai Havertz - but the fee is still a stumbling block.

Manchester City's Champions League triumph means six-time Euro kings Liverpool will miss the proposed inaugural 32-team Club World Cup.

Newcastle have added Chelsea's Spanish defender Marc Cucurella to their list of summer transfer targets as they plan for the Champions League.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is willing to welcome Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back to Manchester United if his takeover bid is successful.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal have yet to submit their second bid for Declan Rice with West Ham waiting on their new-and-improved offer.

Chelsea will discuss the structure of a £30m deal for Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson this week.

The Brazilian Football Association are reportedly confident Carlo Ancelotti will become their next permanent boss, with the organisation prepared to wait until next year for the Italian to leave Real Madrid.

SCOTTISH SUN

Bayern Munich have rejected the previously agreed option Rangers had to land midfielder Milk Tillman, according to reports in Germany.

Rangers are set to face competition from a Serie A club in their hunt for Cyriel Dessers.