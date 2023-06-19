Bernardo Silva receives offer from Saudi Arabia | Pep Guardiola rules out Man City move for Kylian Mbappe - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has received a lucrative opportunity to join the Saudi Pro League.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Pep Guardiola has ruled out Manchester City moving for Kylian Mbappe and admitted it is clear where the France striker wants to go.

Marcus Rashford is close to signing a new contract with Manchester United in a boost for manager Erik ten Hag.

Representatives of the Saudi Pro League are in London this week in a bid to clinch agreements for a host of Chelsea players.

A Premier League club executive has been questioned under caution over a historical allegation of rape.

ESPN

Al Ittihad are ready to move for Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son with an opening bid in the region of £51m plus bonuses.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana to replace David De Gea.

Marcus Rashford is close to agreeing a new contract extension with Manchester United worth nearly £100m.

Gary O'Neil learned he was being sacked as Bournemouth head coach in a 6am phone call on Monday.

Fulham defender Issa Diop has been released without charge after being arrested in France following an accusation of 'making death threats' towards his ex-partner in a row over 'divorce payments'.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has been charged with property damage after allegedly taking a chainsaw to a neighbour's property, according to reports in Germany.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are 'waiting for the right time' to make a bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to reports in Italy.

Bayern Munich could be set to beat Liverpool to the signing of Juventus and Italy winger Federico Chiesa this summer.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has received the green light to make Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch his next summer signing.

Maurits Kjaergaard has said he's "happy to hear" of Manchester United's interest following an impressive campaign with Red Bull Salzburg - but insists he has no intention of making such a move at this stage of his career.

Former Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has shut down rumours of retirement after becoming a free agent.

THE GUARDIAN

Thibaut Courtois asked not to travel with Belgium for Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifier in Estonia, telling coach Domenico Tedesco he did not feel respected within the team.

West Ham are set to lose out to Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign Ajax's Edson Alvarez and are planning to press ahead with a move for Fulham's Joao Palhinha.

DAILY MAIL

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is pushing to leave Chelsea on his terms with the striker not keen on a move to Saudi Arabia.

Tottenham may be ready to cut ties with midfielder Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg.

Brighton have joined the list of clubs weighing up a £25m bid for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

Jordan Pickford is content at Everton and has not received any enquiry from Manchester United.

Manchester United will have to choose between signing a top goalkeeper or striker this summer due to their current budget.

Bournemouth are working on a permanent deal for Southampton defender Jack Stephens.

Trevoh Chalobah has refused to rule out moving to Italy this summer, with the Chelsea defender attracting attention from Inter Milan.

Scott Parker, Daniel Farke and Patrick Vieira remain the leading contenders to become Leeds' new head coach.

THE SUN

Former Tottenham defender and current free agent Matt Doherty is in line for a shock move to the Saudi Pro League.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are ready to offer in the region of £7m for Greek striker Tasos Douvikas, according to reports.

Former Rangers and Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has dismissed claims he has agreed a deal to take over as manager at Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq.