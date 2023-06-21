Fulham keen on Man Utd midfielder Fred move | Man City close in on Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE TELEGRAPH

Fulham want to sign Manchester United midfielder Fred, who has a year left on his contract.

Sir Alex Ferguson has backed the campaign to make dementia in football an industrial injury.

Newcastle United coach Eddie Howe is targeting Hertha Berlin forward Derry Scherhant.

Crystal Palace are considering a £20m move for Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is wanted by Everton and Feyenoord.

WSL and Championship clubs will receive a fee if an academy player is signed by another club.

Manchester United are hopeful of completing the signing of Welsh defender Gemma Evans.

THE SUN

West Ham are refusing to budge on their British-record fee for Declan Rice.

Image: West Ham will insist on a British-record transfer fee for midfielder Declan Rice

Heung-Min Son has no interest in quitting Tottenham for a mega-money move to Saudi Arabia.

Manchester City are close to making Mateo Kovacic their first summer signing and will step up their interest in Croatia team-mate Josko Gvardiol.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here are our picks of Heung-Min Son's best Premier League goals

Everton could swoop for Crystal Palace 'keeper Sam Johnstone as they fear losing England No 1 Jordan Pickford to Manchester United.

Kalvin Phillips has vowed to fight for his place at Manchester City after a difficult first season.

Robert Page has been backed to stay as Wales manager despite their shocking Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As speculation mounts over Declan Rice's future, we take a look at his best Premier League moments for West Ham

Darren Moore was warned he faced the sack at Sheffield Wednesday before the playoff final.

THE GUARDIAN

Crystal Palace have considered candidates including Graham Potter for their manager job, but are still expected to persuade Roy Hodgson to stay.

Image: Crystal Palace are set to persuade Roy Hodgson to stay as manager

England are still waiting to find out where September's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine will be hosted.

DAILY EXPRESS

Benfica are in talks with Wolves to keep forward Goncalo Guedes on loan for another season.

Fulham are demanding £60m for midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Image: Fulham want £60m for midfielder Joao Palhinha

Crystal Palace and Fulham have been offered a chance to sign Aster Vranckx from Wolfsburg.

Roma are interested in taking West Ham flop Gianluca Scamacca back to Italy.

Brighton have won the race to sign Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

DAILY MIRROR

Wrexham are weighing up a move for former Manchester United midfielder Nick Powell, who was once hailed as Paul Scholes's successor by Sir Alex Ferguson.

THE ATHLETIC

Nottingham Forest are keen on a reunion with goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Image: Nottingham Forest want to bring Dean Henderson back to the City Ground

SCOTTISH SUN

Brendan Rodgers has been handed a huge £30m transfer kitty to satisfy his ambitions in Scotland and Europe.

DAILY RECORD

Bolton Wanderers have made Australia international Keanu Baccus one of their top summer targets.