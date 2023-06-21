Man Utd considering move for Declan Rice amid Arsenal interest with Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay included - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United are considering rivalling Arsenal's move for Declan Rice by proposing a player-plus-cash deal that could involve Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay.

Chelsea have agreed deals worth £30m for Mateo Kovacic to join Manchester City and £65m for Kai Havertz to join Arsenal, but have knocked back a second bid from Manchester United for Mason Mount.

Enzo Maresca wants Jamie Vardy to stay at Leicester and spearhead the club's attempt to return to the Premier League.

Former Southampton manager Ruben Selles has agreed to take charge of Reading to oversee their attempt to return to the Championship following relegation last season.

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham are to push ahead with the appointment of Tim Steidten as their new technical director.

THE SUN

Angel Di Maria is set to re-sign for Benfica, 13 years after leaving the Portuguese side for Real Madrid.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal are set to complete their swoop for Kai Havertz after agreeing a fee that will guarantee Chelsea a minimum £65m.

West Ham are believed to be interested in exploring a deal that would see Kalvin Phillips move to the London Stadium if Manchester City successfully move for Declan Rice, according to reports.

Jorginho is reportedly determined to stay and fight for his place at Arsenal despite interest from Lazio.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are reportedly the favourites to sign Randal Kolo Muani this summer.

Patrick Vieira is emerging as a serious contender for the Leeds United head coach vacancy.

DAILY MIRROR

Ryan Gravenberch has opened the door to leaving Bayern Munich this summer, potentially sparking Liverpool into action.

SCOTTISH SUN

Gavin Strachan has turned down the chance to become Shrewsbury Town boss to stay at Celtic.

Celtic target Odin Thiago Holm is undergoing a medical in London ahead of his transfer to the Hoops, according to a report.

DAILY RECORD

A return to Rangers for fan favourite Joe Aribo is being touted by some fans - with Michael Beale left searching for a Malik Tillman replacement going into the new season.

Ange Postecoglou is set to be handed a nine-figure war chest in his first summer as Tottenham manager.