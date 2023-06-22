Fulham manager Marco Silva wanted by Saudi Pro-League club Al Hilal - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE INDEPENDENT

Marco Silva is wanted by Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, who are targeting the Fulham manager after their statement capture of Portuguese compatriot Ruben Neves.

Fulham are serious contenders in the race for Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse.

THE SUN

Declan Rice is set to become Manchester City's eighth top earner if he completes a move to the Etihad.

Tottenham are hoping to complete the signing of Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario - and keep him out of the clutches of Inter Milan.

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has agreed to join Arsenal, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

West Ham expect Manchester City to make an offer for Declan Rice following Ilkay Gundogan's decision to join Barcelona.

Mohamed Salah could be the next high-profile player to make a move to the Middle East after a Saudi Arabian official urged clubs to go after the Liverpool star.

Real Madrid are tracking young Fenerbahce sensation Arda Guler, dubbed the 'Turkish Messi'.

THE GUARDIAN

Declan Rice remains keen to join Arsenal despite Manchester City planning to enter the race to sign the West Ham midfielder.

Manchester United remain confident of signing Mason Mount despite Chelsea rejecting their first two offers for the midfielder.

Chelsea have kickstarted their multi-club project by buying a majority stake in Strasbourg. The deal is a major boost for the Premier League club's owners, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, who have been looking for suitable clubs to purchase since last summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City are preparing to rival Arsenal in the race for Declan Rice and are understood to be readying a formal offer for the West Ham captain.

The Premier League sought written assurances that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund was not part of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital's takeover of Chelsea.

Aston Villa have been accused of a "tone-deaf" and "dangerous" new shirt sponsorship deal with controversial online betting company BK8.

DAILY STAR

Manchester City will make a £100m bid for Declan Rice in a sensational attempt to hijack his move to Arsenal.

Fans have reacted with outrage after Newcastle were linked with an audacious move for Ruben Neves - following his transfer to Saudi Arabia.

DAILY MIRROR

Aurelien Tchouameni is unlikely to leave Real Madrid this summer - despite Rio Ferdinand encouraging Manchester United to sign him.