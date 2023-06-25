Manchester United put off by £80m-plus Randal Kolo Muani valuation - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are baulking at the £80m-plus price tag Eintracht Frankfurt have put on striker Randal Kolo Muani.

Andre Onana is expected to leave Inter Milan this summer as Manchester United contemplate an offer.

Manchester United will allow 11 players to leave the club this summer as Erik ten Hag seeks to raise over £100m in transfer fees to help transform his squad.

Manchester City have lodged a world-record transfer bid for RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol.

Allianz wants to add Stamford Bridge to their group of football stadiums and is interested in securing a long-term deal with Chelsea.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United have made contact with Adrien Rabiot's representatives over a proposed move to the club after his Juventus contract expires at the end of June.

Nicolas Jackson has completed his medical at Chelsea ahead of a proposed move from Villarreal.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United's £55m offer for Mason Mount remains on the table but the club feels there is no need to enter into face-to-face talks with Chelsea after hitting an impasse.

Wolves' technical advisor Fran Garagarza is departing the club to join Espanyol as sporting director.

England have been fired an Ashes warning as Australia dangermen Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne undertook extra batting sessions at Lord's to recover from their first Test no-shows.

ESPN

Lionel Messi has said he experienced a "fracture" with a section of Paris Saint-Germain supporters during his two-year spell at the club.

DAILY EXPRESS

Newcastle are still willing to hijack Tottenham's move for James Maddison, according to reports.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he would be open to managing in Spain in the future.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal are ready to spend over £200m this summer to try and take the fight to Premier League champions Manchester City next season.

Alexis Mac Allister says he turned down the chance to wear Liverpool's iconic No 8 shirt as it carries too much historical significance.

THE SUN

Juventus are preparing to offer midfielder Arthur Melo to Arsenal as part of a swap deal for Thomas Partey.

DAILY MAIL

Kepa Arrizabalaga has no intention of leaving Chelsea and wants to bounce back from difficulties endured in the past seasons to become the club's long-term No 1.

Bournemouth have reportedly joined the race to sign Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards this summer.

Zinedine Zidane has said he hopes to return to management in the near future.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are confident they will secure Senegalese international striker Abdallah Sima on a season-long loan deal this week.