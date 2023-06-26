Papers: Arsenal make improved £41.5m offer for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

West Ham have received a formal offer from Manchester City for midfielder Declan Rice, with the proposal giving them £80m up front with a further £10m in add-ons.

Sunderland teenager Chris Rigg has rejected interest from Newcastle and Manchester United and is set to sign a new contract at the Stadium of Light.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham want to thrash out a deal for James Maddison with Leicester City this week but seem likely to find the Foxes staying firm on their £60m valuation of the England forward.

Mason Mount is ready to report for training at Chelsea and make himself available for their pre-season tour of the USA if a move to Manchester United remains on hold.

LIV Golf rebel Sergio Garcia is set to try and qualify for the Open Championship in next week's final round, but it appears neither Lee Westwood or Ian Poulter will be on the entry list when it is confirmed on Tuesday.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal have made an improved £41.5m offer for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and are close to agreeing personal terms with the Netherlands international.

Manchester United are weighing up a move for FC Utrecht midfielder Taylor Booth, whose talents are admired by boss Erik ten Hag.

Fulham are set to offer Leeds United midfielder Brennan Aaronson a route back to the Premier League.

Spain international Nico Williams is set to disappoint Aston Villa as he is close to agreeing a new contract at Athletic Bilbao.

Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres is pursuing more than £650,000 in compensation from the Spanish government for damages incurred by his gym chain during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aston Villa are trying to find a bargain deal with Villarreal for defender Pau Torres to avoid having to pay his £55m buyout clause.

The Football Association is investigating one of its own board members, Rupinder Bains, after it was discovered she worked for a Cayman Islands-based firm involved in a failed takeover bid for Crystal Palace.

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez has been told he is "not welcome" at Paris Saint-Germain by club ultras after being linked with a move to the French capital.

Jermaine Pennant has revealed he almost left Liverpool for Real Madrid in 2009, but the move was blocked by then Real boss Juande Ramos and he left on loan for Portsmouth instead.

England star Jonny Bairstow has been attacked as "overweight" and "not a wicketkeeper" by Australian commentator Jim Maxwell ahead of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

THE TIMES

A team of doctors and scientists believe they have gathered evidence that proves welterweight boxer Conor Benn did not take a banned substance.

Manchester United fans are set to protest at Old Trafford on Tuesday when the club launches its new home strip.

Manchester United's head of group planning Francesca Whitfield says the women's game needs to implement financial regulation to improve the competitiveness of the WSL.

THE SUN

Tottenham are closing on the signing of Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who is in London to undergo a medical.

Former Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is set to link up with Wayne Rooney at DC United.

Manchester United could miss out on Sofyan Amrabat this summer with AC Milan keen on the Morocco international as a replacement for Newcastle-bound Sandro Tonali.

Fabio Paratici has been advising Tottenham on a consultation basis despite his resignation as sporting director in the wake of the malpractice scandal at Juventus which saw him banned for 30 months.

Besiktas are lining up a move for Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho according to reports in Turkey.

EVENING STANDARD

Manchester United are set to pull off a transfer coup by winning the race to sign in-demand Watford teenager Harry Amass.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United bidder Thomas Zilliacus has branded the club's takeover as the most farcical of all time and says he has "never seen anyone so unable to make a decision".

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are considering a move for £30m-rated Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana if they miss out on Declan Rice.

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has revealed he feared for his life after suffering an undiagnosed heart scare during a match for Juventus last season.

THE GUARDIAN

Celtic are in the running to sign Red Star Belgrade midfielder Kings Kagawa but face competition from across Europe for the Zambia international.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Former Celtic boss Ronny Deila has hit back at claims he lied over his shock exit from Standard Liege after leaving them for rivals Club Brugge last month.

DAILY RECORD

Rhys Williams is edging closer to a move away from Liverpool with Aberdeen rated as favourites to sign the defender because of their good relationship with the Anfield club.