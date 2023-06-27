Man Utd's summer budget revealed at £100m - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Erik ten Hag has been told he has no more than £100m to spend on his Manchester United squad this summer unless he is able to sell players.

DAILY MAIL

Crystal Palace are keen to add to their attacking options and have an interest in Everton forward Demarai Gray and former Tottenham loan player Arnaut Danjuma.

Carlo Ancelotti has resolved his legal suit against former club Everton after a dispute between the parties over a £2m bonus payment.

Roma are set to lose Paulo Dybala this summer with Al Hilal one of the Saudi clubs interested in signing him for a cut-price £10m.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have rejected an offer from Galatasaray for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Leicester City are keen on signing Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks with new boss Enzo Maresca said to be a fan of his ability and versatility.

THE SUN

Inter Milan's transfer chief Piero Ausilio is reportedly back in England to negotiate a deal with Manchester United for goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch has told Dutch press that he has unfinished business at Bayern Munich and "assumes" he will be staying at the club.

THE ATHLETIC

David de Gea reportedly signed a contract extension with Manchester United before the club pulled out of the agreement and made a significantly lower offer to the Spain goalkeeper, whose future at Old Trafford is now under a heavy cloud.

DAILY MIRROR

Leicester City are closing on a deal to sign Wolves defender Conor Coady, who spent last season on loan with Everton.

Dwight Yorke has warned Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho he is on "borrowed time" at Old Trafford.

Enzo Maresca is ready to give Leicester City teen sensation Amani Richards the chance to transfer his explosive U18 form to the first team next season.

Manchester United turned down the opportunity to sign Adrien Rabiot after the Red Devils were told to pay a 'premium figure' to his mother-agent.

THE TIMES

Manchester United are not going to budge on their £55m offer to Chelsea for Mason Mount despite predicting record revenues for this year.

EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal have until Friday to secure the future of the Premier League's youngest player Ethan Nwaneri, with Chelsea and Manchester City waiting in the wings to sign the teenager if he opts not to stay with the Gunners.

Fulham have identified AC Milan defender Fode Ballo-Toure as a potential replacement if left-back Antonee Robinson leaves the club this summer.

Fenerbahce defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has set his sights on a move back to England where there is interest from Premier League clubs Brentford and Bournemouth.

DAILY RECORD

Kieran Tierney is not closing the door on a sensational Celtic return this summer if Brendan Rodgers comes calling.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is preparing to be a part of Rodgers' Celtic squad despite talk over the weekend that the defender would follow Ange Postecoglou back to his former club Tottenham.

THE SCOTSMAN

Numerous Scottish Premiership clubs are on alert after Dundee United confirmed Steven Fletcher would be leaving the club this summer.