Papers: Arsenal agree fee for Timber | Man Utd want Joao Neves

THE SUN

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a fee with Ajax for Jurrien Timber.

Chelsea will not sanction another loan deal for wantaway Romelu Lukaku this summer.

A 'plan' for Mason Greenwood's future has reportedly been decided by Manchester United.

Amad Diallo is set to be given an opportunity to impress Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag in pre-season, according to reports.

Wilfried Zaha is yet to tell Crystal Palace whether he wants to sign a new contract or not, despite his deal expiring on Friday.

Marco Silva is in talks to switch representatives as the doubts over his future continue.

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to sell Ferran Torres this summer.

West Ham are still waiting for Arsenal to compromise on their £105m payment plan for Declan Rice.

Hakim Ziyech has reportedly failed his medical at Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are interested in pursuing the signing of Benfica gem Joao Neves, according to reports in Italy.

DAILY MAIL

Treble-winning Manchester City are confident that they will break the £700m revenue barrier this season - setting a British record and blowing rivals United out of the water in the process.

Erik ten Hag has refused to allow Tom Heaton to join Luton, with fellow Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea potentially leaving the club on Friday.

West Ham are monitoring Japanese teenage prospect Keisuke Goto.

Brentford forward Alex Gilbert has turned down the offer of a new contract and is set to leave.

Newcastle are in talks to host a friendly between Saudi Arabia and Mexico during the September international break next season, according to reports.

DAILY MIRROR

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid to complete a takeover of Manchester United appears to have faltered with Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani now leading the race to complete a deal.

Image: Sir Jim Ratcliffe (left) and Qatari investors have bid for Manchester United

Patrick Vieira is closing in on a return to management to work under Chelsea owner Todd Boehly as Strasbourg boss.

THE ATHLETIC

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is facing up to three months out after tearing his hamstring during the Under-21 European Championship.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tottenham Hotspur are open to the midfielder leaving this summer amid interest from Atletico Madrid.

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez is closing in on a move to Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth more than €40m.

Lionel Messi has come to MLS to "compete", according to new Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino.

The Jamaica women's national team is set to head to the Women's World Cup with crowdfunding help to cover some costs of accommodation and meals.

EVENING STANDARD

Crystal Palace have extended Nathan Ferguson's contract by a year until 2024, despite the defender playing just eight minutes of first-team football in three years.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal have succeeded in convincing Ethan Nwaneri, the youngest player in Premier League history, to commit his future to the club.

American tennis greats John McEnroe and Chris Evert are both deadset against Saudi Arabian investment in the sport, after reports both the men's and women's tour are considering it.

Players and staff at Wimbledon will be told "don't do a Bairstow" and take matters into their own hands if Just Stop Oil protesters try to disrupt next week's tournament.

DAILY RECORD

Ryan Kent has opened up on his drawn out Rangers exit in an emotional farewell message to the club and fans.

Keanu Baccus has been linked with Hibs after a move to Bolton fell through.

SCOTTISH SUN

Scotland star Lewis Ferguson has been lined up for a huge £15m move to Italian champions Napoli.

Hearts and Hibs are ready to battle it out for Dylan Levitt.