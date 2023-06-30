Jose Mourinho wants reunion with Man Utd midfielder Fred at Roma - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

West Ham hope to agree payment terms with Arsenal for the £105m transfer of Declan Rice by Monday.

Jose Mourinho is keen to sign Fred from Manchester United.

Lionel Messi owns four apartments worth £15m on Miami Beach but is set to go house-hunting for a waterfront home.

Chelsea are on the brink of adding yet another new face to their growing squad as they close in on youngster Angelo Gabriel.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal agree a fee with West Ham for the transfer of Declan Rice. Mark McAdam brings us the latest

DAILY MAIL

Christian Pulisic's expected Chelsea exit has moved closer after the USA star reportedly agreed a long-term deal in principle with AC Milan.

Manchester United bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe looked to buy half of Barcelona and pledged to pump billions into the club before turning his attention to seizing control at Old Trafford, a new book about the businessman has revealed.

Arnaut Danjuma has re-emerged as a target for Everton - five months after he dramatically abandoned a move to Goodison Park and joined Tottenham instead.

Image: Arnaut Danjuma spent the second half of last season on loan at Spurs

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano has promised that the champions will adhere to the transfer policy that saw them drop their interest in £105m-rated Declan Rice.

Arsenal will allow Granit Xhaka to leave once they complete the £105m deal for West Ham captain Declan Rice - but Bayer Leverkusen might have to improve their offer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that the Spanish giants received a mega-money offer for Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong last summer - and has claimed fresh bids have been tabled.

THE ATHLETIC

Patrick Vieira is expected to be confirmed as Strasbourg's new head coach.

Cristiano Giuntoli is set to join Juventus after Napoli confirmed he would leave his role as sporting director.

Cardiff City have been ordered to pay the second and third instalments of the transfer fee for the late Emiliano Sala's transfer from Nantes.

AC Milan are in talks to sign USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah from Valencia.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City striker Liam Delap is close to sealing a season-long loan at Hull City in the Championship.

Union Berlin have looked at a deal for Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson as they attempt to build their squad for the Champions League next season.

Manchester City have finalised the arrival of England Under-16 goalkeeper Spike Brits, who has signed a deal as a scholar which will turn him into a professional.

Fulham want to discuss a new deal for Bobby Decordova-Reid, who is heading into the final year of his contract at Craven Cottage.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea's fire sale is set to continue with the club captain, Cesar Azpilicueta, joining Atlético Madrid.

West Ham have no intention of loaning out Gianluca Scamacca despite Roma identifying the Italy striker as a target this summer.

Image: Gianluca Scamacca is wanted by Roma, according to reports

Daniel Farke is expected to become Leeds United's new manager and hopes to be installed in time for the Championship squad's return to training on Monday.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have reportedly 'set their sights' on 30-year-old Porto marksman Mehdi Taremi who could become their new striker.

EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea have offered Levi Colwill a new contract but the defender wants talks with Mauricio Pochettino before deciding his future.

Marc Cucurella's agent has dismissed talk of Chelsea offering the defender to Atletico Madrid.

Willian has rejected Fulham's offer of a one-year contract extension and is actively pursuing other Premier League offers.

Chelsea will step up efforts to sign Moises Caicedo after accepting Manchester United's £60m offer for Mason Mount.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We look back at Moisés Caicedo’s best moments in a Brighton shirt as the all-action midfielder is linked with a move away from The Amex

THE TIMES

A possible friendly international between Uruguay and England next year is being negotiated by the South American federation's new Emirati commercial partners in another sign of the growing influence of the Gulf in sport.

Britain's high inflation will have one positive spin-off for the finances of clubs near the bottom of the Premier League because, thanks to a little-known rule, the "equal share" each club receive from international broadcast rights is tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

A dispute between broadcasters in the Middle East means viewers in the UAE may be restricted from watching Premier League and Champions League football next season.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have agreed a significant seven figure fee for top striking target Cyriel Dessers from Cremonese and they have managed to get the Italian side down on their £6.5m valuation.

Barry Robson has given Vicente Besuijen and Anthony Stewart pre-season to salvage their Aberdeen careers.

SCOTTISH SUN

Nuno Espirito Santo has promised Jota he will make him a £20m Saudi superstar.