Jadon Sancho: Man Utd reject Borussia Dortmund's loan offer - Paper Talk

THE STAR ON SUNDAY

Manchester United have rejected a bid from Borussia Dortmund to take Jadon Sancho back on loan.

Bernardo Silva is being offered a massive £800,000-per-week salary to swap Manchester City for the Saudi Pro League.

Image: Bernardo Silva could be on the move this summer

Football managers will soon be told who to sub on and off by artificial intelligence.

Danny Drinkwater says he is "sat twiddling his thumbs" after going 427 days without playing for a football club.

THE SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester United have reportedly seen their opening offer for Rasmus Hojlund rejected by Atalanta as Juventus look to snatch the striker from under their noses.

Image: Rasmus Hojlund is a target for Man Utd

Manchester United are now set to pursue transfer deals for a new goalkeeper and a striker after agreeing a fee with Chelsea for Mason Mount.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Italian side Atalanta are keen to buy Coventry goal machine Viktor Gyokeres - but the Sky Blues are asking for around £20m.

Image: Viktor Gyokeres is wanted in Italy, according to reports

Barcelona reportedly have "everything agreed upon" for Neymar to return to Barcelona from PSG - but his wages could be a stumbling block.

Leicester are on the trail of England Under-21 sensation James Trafford.

THE SUNDAY MIRROR

Arsenal hope to ramp up their bid to push Manchester City even closer in the title race this week with a quartet of signings that will have fans salivating as deals for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber edge closer.

New Arsenal signing Kai Havertz has immediately become the Gunners' highest-paid squad member, according to reports in Germany.

THE MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United are interested in Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow.

Chelsea have announced the signing of Benfica's little-known Diego Moreira, the second arrival of a busy day for the Blues.

THE ATHLETIC

Man Utd are working with a budget of £100m net spend this summer.

Man Utd want £20m for Fulham midfield target Fred.