Al Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard eyes moves for Jordan Henderson, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Philippe Coutinho - Paper Talk

DAILY MAIL

Jordan Henderson and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be two of Steven Gerrard's first targets as Al Ettifaq boss after he was appointed at the Saudi Pro League club.

Christian Pulisic has informed Chelsea that he will not be joining Lyon - irrespective of their offer.

Chelsea have held talks with Southampton over a potential deal for their former right back Tino Livramento that would entail loaning him back.

Bayern Munich are poised to make another bid for Harry Kane this week.

DAILY MIRROR

Steven Gerrard wants to make Philippe Coutinho his first signing as Al Ettifaq boss.

Former England striker Stan Collymore has urged Manchester United to sign Marcel Sabitzer permanently this summer.

With Manchester United continuing their search for a new striker, their chances of signing Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani have been given a boost.

THE SUN

Despite having not lodged an official bid for Andre Onana, Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag is already considering other options.

Mesut Ozil has advised wonderkid Arda Guler against a move to his former club, Arsenal.

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Sofyan Amrabat.

The Red Devils could make a decision on whether to keep Mason Greenwood at the club.

Southampton's Romeo Lavia is still a target for Arsenal, but he'll cost around £50m.

Granit Xhaka is closing on an Arsenal exit with Bayer Leverkusen the prime option for the Swiss star.

THE GUARDIAN

Paris Saint-Germain are pushing to beat Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City to the signing of Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have reportedly been 'rivalled' for goalkeeper target Andre Onana by mega-rich Saudi outfit Al-Nassr.

THE TIMES

The Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey is expected to miss the remainder of the U21 European Championship.

Chelsea are set to sign the England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, who is a free agent.

DAILY RECORD

Josh Doig looks set to join Torino after their main rivals Bologna are reported to have pulled out of talks.

SCOTTISH SUN

Jota has signed for mega-rich Saudi Arabia club Al-Ittihad in a staggering £200,000-a-week deal.

Former Rangers defender Calvin Bassey could be on the move - just 12 months after signing a record-breaking deal with Ajax.