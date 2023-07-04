Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez a Man Utd target | Chelsea working on Diogo Costa deal - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has emerged as a potential target for Manchester United.

Manchester United have launched a crackdown on ticket touting by asking fans to inform other supporters who have charged them more than £50 for a seat for Premier League games at Old Trafford.

Wolves are prepared to let Max Kilman leave the club despite already selling fellow centre-backs Nathan Collins and Conor Coady.

THE SUN

Steven Gerrard is set to make a shock move for Jordan Henderson and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after joining Al Ettifaq.

PSG are reportedly set to confirm six signings and the arrival of new manager Luis Enrique.

The French champions are also tipped to make a bid for Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani.

Manchester United have had two offers for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund rebuffed.

Arsenal will still chase Southampton anchorman Romeo Lavia even if they seal Declan Rice's £105m arrival from West Ham.

DAILY EXPRESS

Image: Chelsea are reportedly working on a deal to sign Diogo Costa

Chelsea are actively working with Jorge Mendes to pull off the signing of Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa following hesitance from Manchester United.

Manchester United are only willing to sign Andre Onana for less than £42m this summer.

THE GUARDIAN

Arsenal are close to finalising terms over their £105m deal for West Ham's Declan Rice, with the guaranteed portion of the fee expected to be paid in three instalments over 24 months.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are among a large group of clubs that have shown an interest in Israel's Oscar Gloukh.

THE ATHLETIC

Burnley are still considering a move for Leeds United defender Cody Drameh ahead of next season.

AC Milan and two Premier League clubs are keen on signing Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea this summer.

THE TIMES

The head of the foundation set up to distribute more than £2bn from the sale of Chelsea to help victims of the war in Ukraine has called on the government to relax its restrictions on where the money can be spent.

DAILY RECORD

Ambitious Arsenal are ready to leave their rivals reeling as they push to sign Jeremie Frimpong.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are ready to make a fresh bid for Danilo - with Cyriel Dessers now set to become Michael Beale's sixth signing of the summer.