Tottenham make big-money contract offer to in-demand striker Harry Kane - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Tottenham have made a massive new contract offer to Harry Kane that would significantly improve his current £200,000 weekly salary, but it appears the England captain has no immediate intention to sign it, particularly while the transfer window remains open.

DAILY MAIL

A lack of investment in recent years means Erik ten Hag's hopes for a busy Manchester United summer transfer window cannot come to fruition because of Financial Fair Play concerns.

The FA Cup is ready for a radical overhaul which could see replays scrapped, early round games moved to midweek slots and the final staged on a regular Premier League weekend as early as the 2024-25 season.

Young Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has interest from five overseas clubs, although none has yet made an offer anywhere near the club's £50m valuation.

Image: Folarin Balogun enjoyed a successful spell on loan at Ligue 1 club Reims last season

Bruno Saltor is set to keep his place on Chelsea's coaching staff as one of very few holdovers from Graham Potter's brief reign at Stamford Bridge.

Paris Saint-Germain have activated a £5m buy-back clause in the deal that sent Xavi Simons to PSV Eindhoven, but the player - who has been linked with Newcastle and Arsenal - has 25 days to decide on his future and whether he wants to return to France.

Qatar Airways has reported inflated profits of around £1bn with a chunk of the increase related to their busy spell ferrying passengers to and from the World Cup.

THE SUN

Sir Jim Ratcliffe insists he is still in the race to buy Manchester United and says his bid is just what the club needs.

Chelsea are ready to make a double swoop on Brazil with the signings of Matheus Franca from Flamengo and Santos forward Angelo Gabriel.

Declan Rice may be played on the left side of a midfield trio when he takes the field for his Arsenal debut.

Tom Heaton is set to start Manchester United's pre-season campaign as Erik ten Hag's No 1 because of David de Gea's contractual situation and Dean Henderson's slow recovery from injury.

West Ham and Galatasaray are competing to sign Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares but, according to reports in Italy, the 23-year-old thinks he can do better.

Charlton are in advanced talks to sign former Coventry midfielder Fankaty Dabo.

FOOTBALL LONDON

Liverpool are set to test Chelsea's resolve to keep centre-back Levi Colwill as they look to add more depth to their defensive stocks.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are likely to face another battle to keep prized teenager Ethan Nwaneri when the time comes around for him to sign his first professional deal in March 2024.

Wayne Rooney has expressed his desire to keep Lewis O'Brien on loan at DC United amid interest in the Nottingham Forest midfielder from Premier League new boys Sheffield United.

Andres Iniesta is the latest former team-mate being linked with a Lionel Messi reunion at Inter Miami after ending his five-year spell with Vissel Kobe.

THE TIMES

The Football Association has been warned that selling the rights to the FA Cup to the Premier League will seriously weaken the historic competition.

Manchester United face having to compromise with Inter Milan as their initial bid for goalkeeper Andre Onana is around £13m below the Serie A club's valuation.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal could snatch one of Manchester United's summer targets from under their nose as they consider an offer for Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong.

THE ATHLETIC

Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizzaro has slammed MLS's trade policy as he prepares to be the player to leave the club to make room for their new designated player Lionel Messi.

Chelsea are set to complete the signing of Everton's teenage defender Ishe Samuels-Smith for a fee of around £4m.

Liverpool academy analyst Ray Shearwood has left Anfield to join Steven Gerrard's backroom staff at Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq.

Inter Miami are advancing their talks with another former Barcelona player Jordi Alba.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers appear to have cooled their interest in signing Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker, who is again being linked with his former loan club Plymouth Argyle.