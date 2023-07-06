Manchester United prepared to pay £50m for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United have made Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund their top summer target and believe they can secure his services for around £50m.

Wolves have opened talks with defender Max Kilman over a lucrative new contract after turning down a £30m bid from Napoli.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United are finding it difficult to sell defender Harry Maguire because of a clause in his contract which earned him a significant wage rise for securing a Champions League berth.

Chelsea are refusing to meet Brighton's demands of £100m for midfielder Moises Caicedo, with the Seagulls rating him as good a prospect as Arsenal-bound Declan Rice.

Manchester United have come under fire for cracking down on ticket touts while allowing seats at Old Trafford to be sold on Viagogo, a website accused of allowing professional ticket traders to exploit fans.

THE ATHLETIC

Centre-back William Saliba has signed a new four-year contract with Arsenal which will be officially announced on Friday and does not include a release clause.

Willian is close to agreeing a new contract with Fulham after receiving an improved offer.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham chairman and fierce negotiator Daniel Levy is said to be furious about reports that Thomas Tuchel held talks with Harry Kane at his home in London to talk about a move to Bayern Munich.

Manchester United are reportedly close to signing Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, a 20-year-old who local reports suggest the Premier League club have been watching for six years.

Moussa Diaby wants to move to the Premier League this summer, according to reports in Germany, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United all interested in the winger.

Former Brazil boss Tite has set his sights on managing in Europe and says the Premier League would be an option if the right job comes up.

A group of Everton fans has called on club legend Graeme Sharp to be welcomed back to Goodison Park after "sickening" threats forced him to stay away amid links to the club's under-fire board of directors.

Jordi Alba could be unveiled as an Inter Miami player on Friday after agreeing to take a huge pay cut to reunite with former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi.

New Reading boss Ruben Selles faces preparing for life in League One under a transfer embargo despite two of three sanctions against the club being lifted by the EFL.

Middlesbrough have reported reached a deal to sign Australian goalkeeper Tom Glover, who left Melbourne City last month.

Swiss federal judges have dismissed FIFA's appeal against a ruling that overturned a life ban handed to Haiti's former soccer federation president Yves Jean-Bart for alleged sexual abuse of women's national team players.

Headingley staff prevented a further Just Stop Oil protest at the third Ashes Test on Thursday with two people denied entry after searches on the way into the ground.

THE SUN

David Moyes is set to lose another member of his West Ham backroom staff with assistant coach Paul Nevin expected to link up with Patrick Vieira at his new club Strasbourg.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United are aiming to sign two goalkeepers this summer and it is expected Dean Henderson will join Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal for a fee of around £30m.

EVENING STANDARD

Games at the Women's World Cup could run past 100 minutes with FIFA continuing their crackdown on time-wasting.

DAILY MIRROR

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bogdan is backing fellow Hungary international Dominik Szoboszlai to have a great career at Anfield and says "he was born to be at a big club".

Eden Hazard is considering a move to MLS after a disappointing end to his time with Real Madrid and could even link up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Manchester United's lack of incoming transfer business means boss Erik ten Hag is set to promote youngsters Charlie Savage, Maxi Oyedele and Isak Hansen-Aaroen to senior squad training.

THE TIMES

A senior athletics official has apologised after asking convicted doper Dwain Chambers to present medals at last weekend's English Schools Track and Field Championships.

Black Union will become the first team from Georgia to take part in rugby union's Challenge Cup next season and will come up against Gloucester and Scarlets in their group.

Luke Cowan-Dickie is set to complete a move to Sale Sharks and remain qualified for England after his proposed deal to play in France fell through.