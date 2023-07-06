Harvey Barnes: Newcastle close to making Leicester winger second major summer signing - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle are set to make a second significant summer signing, with Leicester winger Harvey Barnes closing on a move to Tyneside.

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali will not be able to visit the Stamford Bridge dressing room or the club's Cobham training ground without his agreement.

Matthew Wolff has hit out at his LIV Golf team captain Brooks Koepka, suggesting the five-time major winner has affected his fragile mental health with a brutal put-down following his withdrawal from an event in Washington earlier this year.

Yorkshire claim they have secured new investment from a mystery investor that would herald a "new chapter" for the club and also denied ever holding talks with the Saudi National Investment Fund.

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona have Chelsea teenager Andrey Santos - who has only just arrived at the Premier League club after visa issues - on their list of possible long-term replacements for Sergio Busquets.

Lee Carsley will be offered a new contract as England U21 manager after guiding his team to the Euro 2023 final, with the Republic of Ireland keeping tabs on him as a potential candidate to lead their senior team.

Arsenal could soon be in the market for a new head of medical services, with incumbent Gary O'Driscoll set to leave for Manchester United.

A security crackdown at the British Grand Prix to avoid further protests from Just Stop Oil will include the use of 100 soldiers and facial recognition technology.

THE GUARDIAN

Christian Pulisic is set to be the next big-name departure from Chelsea in a cut-price £18.8m move to Serie A giants AC Milan.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Mason Greenwood has emerged as a possible chess piece for Manchester United as they have interest from Rasmus Hojlund's club Atalanta in their currently suspended forward.

EVENING STANDARD

Manchester United and Inter Milan are expected to finalise a deal for goalkeeper Andre Onana next week, with all parties wanting a deal to be done quickly.

Moises Caicedo says he is not getting carried away by emotion as Chelsea continue their interest in signing him, but he has also talked up the talents of fellow Ecuadorian Kendry Paez, a recent addition to the Blues' squad.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is one of a number of players Inter Milan are considering as a replacement for imminent Manchester United signing Andre Onana, according to reports in Italy.

THE SUN

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has put talk of a reunion with Harry Kane on ice…for now.

Allan Saint-Maximin could be on his way to Saudi Arabia if Newcastle reach agreement to bring Leicester winger Harvey Barnes to St James' Park.

DAILY MIRROR

UEFA's decision to grant entry into their competitions for six clubs under joint-ownership has given Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid to add Manchester United to his current club Nice a boost.

Chelsea could swoop in and snatch Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer, with Liverpool and Arsenal both unwilling to meet the relegated side's valuation of him.

Lewis O'Brien is set to end his loan spell in MLS with DC United and could soon be part of Sheffield United's squad for their Premier League return.

THE ATHLETIC

West Brom are likely to have to make further player sales because of financial battles their managing director Mark Miles says are an "ongoing challenge".

DAILY RECORD

Rangers' hopes of signing Leeds centre-back Charlie Cresswell could be waning after the relegated Championship side let Robin Koch leave for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Former Ayr United goalkeeper Aidan McAdams is trying his luck in England and has reportedly been given a trial at League One side Northampton.