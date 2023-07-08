Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to sell Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Scott McTominay - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made the ruthless decision to sell Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Fred and Scott McTominay this summer, it has been claimed.

Anthony Joshua has been warned that he could lose out on a whopping £60m payday for his fight with Deontay Wilder if he loses to Dillian Whyte.

​​​​​​​THE OBSERVER

Chelsea are holding out for £40m for Romelu Lukaku, who has emerged as a target for Juventus and Al Hilal, and have rejected a bid from Inter Milan for the striker.

Wilfried Zaha is expected to make a decision over his future when he returns from his honeymoon next week, with Crystal Palace remaining hopeful that the Ivory Coast forward will sign a lucrative four-year contract worth £10m a season and reject offers to move overseas.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

David De Gea has announced he will leave Manchester United this summer after 12 years at Old Trafford, with the club poised to step up their efforts to land Inter Milan’s Andre Onana as his replacement.

The International Cricket Council are expected to discipline match referee Chris Broad after he tweeted a picture mocking David Warner’s record against his son Stuart.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Everton boss Sean Dyche wants to win the race for Blackburn midfield gem Adam Wharton.

THE MAIL ON SUNDAY

Chelsea have opened talks with Arsenal's Folarin Balogun as their search for a new centre forward continues.

Tottenham forward Richarlison has claimed Antonio Conte scolded him for two hours after Spurs were knocked out of the Champions League by AC Milan.

Kyle Walker will make a decision on his future very soon amid speculation over his role at Manchester City next season.

Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho ahead of a potential summer move, according to a report.

Burnley are set to complete the signing of Borussia Dortmund defender Soumaila Coulibaly, according to a report.

Crystal Palace will re-appoint former player Shaun Derry to head coach Roy Hodgson's backroom team just five months after he was sidelined by axed boss Patrick Vieira.

Inter Miami have appeared to confirm Lionel Messi's arrival for July 16, with the club teasing a "major unveiling event" that night to reporters.

Vinicius Junior has become the latest football star to join Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports after the company acquired the Brazilian TFM Agency.

Yorkshire were forced to eject the son of their former director of cricket and long-serving captain, Martyn Moxon, from the first day of the third Test at Headingley after receiving reports of an alleged assault.

EVENING STANDARD

An already controversial Ashes series took a bizarre turn on a rain-affected day at Headingley as Australia were forced to deny that wicketkeeper Alex Carey failed to pay a Leeds barber for a haircut.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester City are reportedly being updated on Southampton's Romeo Lavia, despite selling him last summer.

THE ATHLETIC

Six Paris Saint-Germain players have complained to club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi following comments made in an interview by Kylian Mbappe.

Norwich forward Borja Sainz will miss the first three months of the season after suffering an ankle ligament injury.

DAILY RECORD

Motherwell kid Max Johnston is on the verge of a move to Austrian outfit Sturm Graz.