Newcastle could sell Allan Saint-Maximin to fund a bid for Leicester's Harvey Barnes - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United could sell Allan Saint-Maximin this summer to help fund a bid for Leicester City's Harvey Barnes.

Chelsea have pulled out of negotiations with the online casino Stake over becoming the club's new front of shirt sponsor and are now in talks with other companies.

Videos appearing to mock the Haka have been broadcast by the Spain and Netherlands football teams in the run-up to the Women's World Cup, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand.

Image: Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing Harvey Barnes from Leicester

THE TIMES

Inter Milan are preparing to increase their bid for the Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, with the Belgium international keen on an exit this week.

Image: Inter Milan are said to be interested in bringing Romelu Lukaku back to the San Siro

DAILY MAIL

Andre Onana's move from Inter Milan to Manchester United is at an advanced stage, according to sources close to the Cameroon goalkeeper.

Steven Gerrard faces disappointment in his bid to sign former Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson for Al-Ettifaq.

Mauricio Pochettino is set for face-to-face talks with in-demand England Under 21 hero Levi Colwill this week.

Southampton are expecting West Ham to make their move for James Ward-Prowse this week but not for their desired price.

England Under 21 captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis is set for a Premier League move this summer, with Fulham and West Ham United keeping tabs on the defender.

THE ATHLETIC

Matt Doherty is in advanced talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers over a return to the club.

THE SUN

Wilfried Zaha's next move is being held up because his deal with a top agency is running out.

Image: Wilfried Zaha's Crystal Palace contract expired on June 30

DAILY MIRROR

David Moyes is hoping to tie up the £25m double capture of Real Betis defender Luiz Felipe and Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria this week.

Everton have made an enquiry about signing Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

DAILY STAR

Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison has revealed Antonio Conte 'scolded' him for two hours in front of the Spurs squad.

SCOTTISH SUN

New Rangers star Dujon Sterling has not travelled to Germany for the club's training camp because of a calf injury.

DAILY RECORD

Neil Lennon has revealed that he wanted to sign Cyriel Dessers for Celtic.