Man Utd could make six more signings this summer if Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani's takeover materialises. - Paper Talk

DAILY STAR

Manchester United could potentially make six more signings this summer if a takeover by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani materialises.

DAILY MAIL

Harry Kane will leave the ball in Tottenham's court when he meets new manager Ange Postecoglou for the first time on Wednesday.

Mason Mount is set to make his Manchester United debut in Oslo on Wednesday when Erik ten Hag's side play their first pre-season friendly against Leeds at the Ullevaal Stadion.

Viktor Gyokeres is set to leave Coventry for Sporting Lisbon in the coming days with the Championship club anticipating a fee of up to £20.5m for the striker.

Joao Felix's future at Atletico Madrid has been cast into further doubt after the forward held 'tense' talks with club chiefs, according to reports.

THE SUN

Chelsea transfer target Moises Caicedo has admitted he "can't say no" to joining the club.

Luton are in a race against time to get their Kenilworth Road stadium ready for the start of the new season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Burnley have made Dutch midfielder Gustavo Hamer their next target during their busy summer transfer window as they prepare for the Premier League.

Southampton have held discussions with Everton over a potential deal for defender Mason Holgate.

The Netherlands women's team have denied their players attempted to mimic the Haka, claiming a video that appears to show their players mocking the traditional Maori dance was instead an exercise on "channelling your inner strength".

Chelsea have significantly increased ticket prices for their women's games, after fans believed they were too cheap.

Stoke are leading the chase for Colchester United right-back Junior Tchamadeu, 19, who has been subject to bids from the Championship club.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas has held talks over a move to Swansea.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic look to be running the rule over another Australian transfer target with wonderkid Liam Bonetig reported to have featured for the B-team in a friendly with Fraserburgh - and even hit the back of the net.